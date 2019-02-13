Paramount Pictures has hired longtime United International Pictures exec Eugene Yang as Senior VP of Theatrical for Asia Pacific. He joins the studio’s newly established Asia Pacific Regional Office based in Taipei on May 1. Yang will report to Mary Daily, President of International Theatrical Marketing and Home Media, and Mark Viane, President of International Theatrical Distribution.

In this role, he’ll be in charge of the distribution and marketing of all theatrical releases for Paramount throughout the entire region including China, Japan, Korea, and other markets.

Yang had been at UIP for over 20 years, most recently serving as its Taiwan managing director and Paramount’s mainland China market supervisor. Before that, Yang was at Buena Vista International’s Regional office based in Hong Kong, where his roles included assistant sales manager and sales supervisor.