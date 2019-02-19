Paramount Pictures made official today what Deadline reported last week: Marc Weinstock is coming to the Melrose lot as President of Worldwide Marketing & Distribution. And Mary Daily, who currently serves as President of International Marketing & Worldwide Home Entertainment, is being promoted to Co-President of Worldwide Marketing & Distribution. The two will work together and report to Paramount Pictures Chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos.

Paramount Pictures

Weinstock and Daily will be responsible for the design, development and implementation of all marketing, advertising and distribution strategies for Paramount Pictures’ global theatrical releases. Weinstock starts work on Feb. 25.

As previously reported David Sameth, who has served as President of Worldwide Marketing, is leaving the studio to pursue other ventures.

“Marc is an incredibly talented and savvy marketer who has been instrumental in many of the most successful and memorable marketing campaigns in recent film history,” said Gianopulos. “Having worked closely with him during our shared time at Fox, I am confident that he is the right person to craft our marketing campaigns and show audiences what makes a Paramount movie stand out from the rest.”

Added Gianopulos: “Mary has an exemplary record in global marketing and, in addition, stellar achievements in the international arena. In just a year, she has completely transformed our international marketing efforts by delivering terrific campaigns that have translated into our box office results. Working in lockstep, Marc and Mary will be an unstoppable force and the ideal combination of skills and leadership experience to move our marketing and distribution teams forward.”

“David Sameth has contributed greatly during his time at Paramount, particularly with the campaigns behind A Quiet Place, Mission: Impossible–Fallout, Book Club and Bumblebee,” said Gianopulos. “We will miss him greatly, and wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

Prior to joining Paramount, Weinstock served as President of Annapurna Pictures, where he was involved with securing the label’s distribution and marketing deal with MGM, in particular Bond 25 and Creed 2. Prior to Annapurna, Weinstock served as 20th Century Fox’s President of Domestic Marketing during a time when the studio set domestic and global box office records. His campaigns there included Logan, Hidden Figures, The Revenant, The Martian, Kingsman: The Secret Service, The Peanuts Movie, X-Men: Days of Future Past, The Fault in Our Stars, and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. In 2016, his team won a Clio award for best theatrical integrated marketing campaign for its work on Deadpool. Before Fox, Weinstock worked at Sony Pictures, where from 2009 to 2013, he served as President of Worldwide Theatrical Marketing overseeing The Amazing Spider-Man, Grown Ups, Hotel Transylvania, 21 Jump Street, Men in Black 3, American Hustle, District 9, and Skyfall, the highest grossing 007 title ever at $1.1 billion at the global B.O. Weinstock joined Sony in 2000 from Fox Searchlight Pictures, where he began his film career. During his tenure at Sony, Weinstock oversaw the openings of 30 number one films and a slate of movies that accounted for more than $16 billion in box office receipts.

Said Weinstock, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work closely with Jim, and to be a part of one of the most iconic movie studios in history. I really can’t wait to dive in, and am thrilled to be working alongside Mary and the entire Paramount team.”

Daily has been at Paramount since 2017 and since then she’s developed and spearheaded the campaigns for such hits as A Quiet Place, Bumblebee and Mission: Impossible–Fallout, the highest grossing film in the franchise’s history at $791M.

Daily has worked across many disciplines, having served as President and Chief Marketing Officer, Worldwide Marketing for 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment. While there, her portfolio included 20th Century Fox Film, Fox TV, FX, National Geographic and third-party global partners including AwesomenessTV, DreamWorks Animation, E1, EuropaCorp, Lightstorm Entertainment, MGM TV and Film, Pathé and Regency. She delivered award-winning, highly creative multi-platform campaigns for Avatar, Titanic, Braveheart, X-Men, Deadpool, The Bible and Sons of Anarchy. Before joining Fox, Daily held senior positions at MTV Networks and Universal Pictures International.