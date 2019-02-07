A reboot of classic British police procedural Bergerac is being developed by Paramount Network International – marking the latter’s first international drama project to emerge since its global expansion.

The series previously starred John Nettles, later known for his role in Midsomer Murders, as a detective on the small island of Jersey. It ran for nine seasons and 87 episodes on the BBC between 1981 and 1991 and was created by Robert Banks Stewart.

Endemol Shine-backed production company Artists Studios is developing the reboot with Westward Studios. It is the latest attempt to bring back the classic character – the BBC had previously attempted to remake the series with Artists Studios back in 2013. Artists Studios’ Gub Neal, who has produced series such as Prime Suspect and The Fall, is lead producer.

The move comes as Viacom ramps up the international rollout of Paramount Network International, under the leadership of EVP Jill Offman.

Offman said, “We have several exciting dramas in development, one of which is the classic favourite Bergerac. Our hope is that we will be able to commission Bergerac as a full series for Paramount Network International.”

Gub Neal, Executive Producer, Artists Studios added, “We’ve been trying to bring back Bergerac for some time and I’m very glad that we have the next generation of such an iconic show in development. Updated for the present day, it will deal with contemporary stories-of-the-week that run alongside a strong serial spine.”