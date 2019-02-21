EXCLUSIVE: Gabrielle Lewis is leaving Paradigm to become a Manager at Grandview.

She has been a Motion Picture Lit Agent at Paradigm over the last three years, and began at the firm in 2015 after moving to Los Angeles from London. She has specialized in awards-caliber filmmakers and playwrights.

Those clients on Lewis’ Paradigm roster who will follow her to Grandview include filmmaker Chinonye Chukwu, whose recent movie Clemency starring Alfre Woodard and Aldis Hodge won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance this year.

Also staying with Lewis is Dionne Edwards, who recently completed the 2019 Sundance Screenwriter Lab with her debut feature Pretty Red Dress, which she will direct. RT Features is financing the project. Also with Lewis is Echo Wu, whose film Wishgranter is set up at Fox Animation with Wes Ball producing.

“We have worked with Gabby for years and are incredibly excited to welcome her aboard,” said Grandview Partners in a statement, “Her taste and hustle are known throughout the industry, and we look forward to getting to work.”