Pam Grier has played down any involvement in the forthcoming reboot of The L Word.

The actress said that she would not be involved in Showtime’s revival of the influential 2000s series as a result of her commitment to ABC comedy Bless This Mess.

Grier played Kate ‘Kit’ Porter for six seasons of the LGBT drama. “There’s been no L Word because I’m here [with Bless This Mess]. I can’t leave,” she said at TCA.

That is in contrast to Sarah Shahi, who said at TCA that she was ready to return to the show as Carmen. Earlier this week, Showtime greenlit the follow-up series, which is aimed at reflecting how members of that community’s relationships, their lives, and experiences have evolved and what has changed (and what hasn’t) since the show’s inception. Its pickup comes as the original marks its 15th anniversary.

Grier stars alongside Lake Bell and Dax Shepard in comedy Bless This Mess, which debuts in April and follows newlyweds Rio (Bell) and Mike (Shepard) as they make the decision to move from big city New York to rural Nebraska.