UPDATED: Veteran multi-camera comedy director Pam Fryman has been tapped to direct and executive produce CBS comedy pilots Carol’s Second Act, starring and executive produced by Patricia Heaton, and The Us Project (fka The Story Of Us), from Mike Royce and Nick Stoller.

Carol’s Second Act hails from Trophy Wife creators Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Heaton and David Hunt’s FourBoys Entertainment and CBS TV Studios, where FourBoys is based. Written by Halpern and Haskins, it centers around Carol Chambers (Heaton), who after raising her two children and retiring from teaching, embarks on a unique second act: she’s going to become a doctor.

Halpern and Haskins executive produce with Heaton, Hunt and Rebecca Stay for FourBoys, Heaton’s manager, Adam Griffin, and Kaplan and Dana Honor for Kapital Entertainment. CBS TV Studios is the studio.

The Us Project is a hybrid comedy from Royce, Stoller, Sony Pictures TV and CBS TV Studios. Written and executive produced by Royce,The Us Project is a story told through interviews and vignettes spanning 10 years, about how an unlikely couple becomes an unlikely family.

Stoller executive produces via his Stoller Global Solutions banner alongside producing partner/TV executive Conor Welch. Sony Pictures TV, where Royce and Stoller are based, produces in association with CBS TV Studios.

Fryman, one of the most sought-after multi-cam comedy helmers, directed several pilots, including NBC’s Abby‘s, which went to series, last season as well as the pilot and three additional episodes of CBS’ Murphy Brown revival. This is her latest collaboration with Kapital; she most recently served as executive producer of the company’s CBS series 9JKL after directing the pilot. Fryman is repped by ICM Partners and attorney Holmes Weinberg.