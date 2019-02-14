Nickelodeon, Studiocanal and producer David Heyman are teaming up on Paddington, a pre-schooler TV series based on the iconic bear. Ben Whishaw (Paddington 1 & 2) will lend his voice to the CG-animated series, which will follow the adventures of a younger Paddington.

The show will see the bear writing to Aunt Lucy from Windsor Gardens. Each episode will open and close with Paddington’s letters as he tells Aunt Lucy what he has learned about life through the day’s new adventure.

Currently in production, the series is a Heyday Films and Studiocanal production in association with Copyrights. Director is Adam Shaw of Blue Zoo (Go Jetters) and it was developed for television and written by Jon Foster and James Lamont (The Amazing World of Gumball). Above is a first look image.

Also producing with Harry Potter and Paddington movie franchise producer Heyman are Karen Davidsen and Simon Quinn (Isle of Dogs). The series is executive produced by Rosie Alison (Paddington 1 & 2) and co-produced by Rob Silva.

The series will air on Nickelodeon’s networks worldwide in 2020, while local broadcast partners are due to be secured in France, Canada, China and Japan. Studiocanal will rep sales.

The third Paddington movie is currently in development with Studiocanal and Heyday. Previous Paddington series in the 1970s ’80s and have come from the BBC and Hanna-Barbera. French firm Protecrea were behind a TV update in 1997.