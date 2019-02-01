Pacific Northwest Pictures has hired Mark Slone as President, effective today. The announcement was made by PNP CEO Zanne Devine.

Slone is a long-time Canadian distribution executive who previously held senior leadership positions at Alliance Films and eOne. He’ll be based in Toronto for PNP. He’ll also be attending Berlin on behalf of the company.

Said Devine, “PNP has built a strong feature film catalogue of over 100 films released theatrically and across all distribution platforms in the Canadian market. We recognize that an opportunity exists in this rapidly changing environment for a flexible film and television strategy. With Mark joining the team, we are ready for growth. He will expand our presence in Toronto and look for new opportunities for both acquisition and production on a national and international basis.”

“With this move we are deepening our existing commitment to film production, providing the right services to get Canadian movies made,” added Devine.

“I am beyond enthusiastic to join the PNP team as they embark on this ambitious growth phase,” commented Slone. “They clearly want to skate where the puck is going, not where it’s been. I look forward to offering filmmakers easy access to decision-making, fast replies and true partnerships in the process of getting their stories to market. With Zanne on the ground in LA, established Quebec and international sales partners, and the talented and growing PNP team, we will be able to embrace innovation, dedication and curation at every stage.”

SVP Emily Alden will continue to manage the release slate and production and acquisition activities, reporting to Slone. Devine also announced the hire of Sardé Hardie as Director of Sales and Acquisitions. Most recently at eOne, Hardie is an experienced and respected sales executive. She will be based in Toronto and report to Alden.

Recent successes for PNP include Rob Reiner’s political thriller Shock and Awe, fashion icon documentary The Gospel According to André, and Paul Weitz’ Bel Canto starring Julianne Moore and Ken Watanabe. Today, PNP is opening in Canada, Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Wonders of the Sea 3D and narrated by Arnold Schwarzenegger.