EXCLUSIVE: Starz is rounding out it series regular cast for upcoming drama series P-Valley (working title). Carolyn Braver (The Iceman Cometh), Parker Sawyers (Pine Gap), Elarica Johnson (Blade Runner 2049) and Harriett D. Foy (Law & Order: SVU) have been cast opposite Brandee Evans and Nicco Annan in Katori Hall’s strip club drama based on her play Pussy Valley, executive produced by Peter Chernin.

Created by Hall, who also showruns, the drama is set down deep in the Mississippi Delta, where lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find. The southern-fried, hour-long drama tells the kaleidoscopic story of a little-strip-club-that-could and the big characters who come through its doors—the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned. Trap music meets film noir in this lyrical and atmospheric series that dares to ask what happens when small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of the Piggly Wiggly and the pawnshop.

Braver plays Gidget, a quirky and earnest trailer-park philosopher. She’s a second generation pole dancer and the ultimate ride-or-die best friend who views stripping as an Olympic worthy sport—high-art even.

Sawyers will play Andre Watkins, a former son of this gritty Delta town who’s managed to transform himself into a well-educated, upper-middle-class, high-achiever. Back home on mysterious business, he finds himself ensnared by a mystery woman and the ties that bind his struggling community.

Johnson is Autumn Night: “The Foreign”, a perfectly polished beauty with a dark secret tucked deep in her Louis Vuitton bag. This bad and bougie femme fatale washes up on the shores of the club under murky circumstances. A walking wound in need of connection and care, she’s got no time to depend on the kindness of strangers—she’s depending on her damn self in the dangerous landscape of the Delta.

Foy portrays Patrice Woodbine, a gospel singing pimpstress and the muva of our shero, Mercedes. She’s a larger than life, wanna-be preacher who can squeeze an offering from a stone and have an entire congregation speaking in tongues.

In addition to Evans and Annan, they join previously announced series regulars Shannon Thornton and J. Alphonse Nicholson.

Hall executive produces with Dante Di Loreto (American Horror Story) and Chernin Entertainment. Khaliah Neal (3½ Minutes 10 Bullet) will serve as consulting producer and Patrik-Ian Polk (Being Mary Jane) is co-executive producer. Award-winning music video director Karena Evans (Drake: Nice for What) will direct the premiere episode.

Sawyers was most recently seen in a starring role on Australian series Pine Gap, which was released on Netflix. His other credits include his portrayal of a young Barack Obama in feature Southside With You and he’ll next be seen in World on Fire, an upcoming series for BBC One. He’s repped by CAA, 42 Management in the UK and Stone, Meyer, Genow, Smelkinson & Binder, LLP.

With a background in theater, Braver is a relative newcomer to television having previously guest starred on Mercy Street (PBS) and Chicago Fire (NBC). This marks her first series lead. In addition to The Iceman Cometh opposite Denzel Washington, Braver starred in Airline Highway on Broadway. She is repped by APA and Foundation Talent Management.

Johnson’s recent credits include Blade Runner 2049, Agatha Raisin and A Discovery of Witches. She’s repped by Piers Nimmo in the UK and Magnolia Entertainment in the U.S.

Foy most recently appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, feature Collateral Beauty, and a guest role in Orange is the New Black. She’s repped by BRS/Gage Agency.