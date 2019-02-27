Oxygen has set Murder For Hire, the latest true crime series from Dick Wolf, for an April 7 premiere.

From executive producer Dick Wolf and Shed Media, the series gives an exclusive look into the dark world of contract killings, showcasing some of the most fascinating murder for hire cases. Investigators are seeing a sharp increase in hired hits across the country, and those attempting shockingly include: housewives, wealthy bankers, military officers and even grandmothers. From scorned lovers to jealous relatives, the show explores in rare, never-before-seen footage, how a seemingly good relationship can go wrong and the emotions surrounding the reveal when an intended victim discovers a hit has been taken on their life. Each standalone episode will feature a different case of undercover agents immersing the viewer into the real life sting and investigation as they attempt to catch the perpetrator and ultimately prevent a murder.

“Some of the most horrifying crimes are crimes of passion and money, and we are the first to explore in depth the motives and tactics used in these ‘murders for hire.’ Viewers will be stunned when they understand the lengths to which aggrieved parties go to get revenge,” Wolf said.

Murder for Hire is Wolf’s third series with Oxygen, joining Cold Justice and Criminal Confessions.

The series is produced by Wolf Reality, Shed Media (a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television), and Green Lakes Production with Dick Wolf, Tom Thayer, Pam Healey, Dan Peirson and Adam Kassen serving as Executive Producers.

Murder for Hire premieres Sunday, April 7 at 7 PM.