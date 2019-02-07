EXCLUSIVE: ICM Partners has signed British actress Sophie Skelton. She plays the prolific role of Brianna Randall Fraser on Starz’s Outlander which is in its fourth season.

Skelton trained at the Royal Ballet, her first professional TV role being in the Series two of the British crime drama DCI Banks. Her debut feature film role was in Ian Vernon’s 2014 pic The War I Knew, about a WWII paratrooper lost behind enemy lines. Skelton played the role of Margaret.

Skelton had the title role in the British fantasy adventure series Ren, about a girl who is marked by a powerful ancient spirit, of which she tries to discover the real meaning behind it.

On the film side, Skelton starred in the remake of the George Romero zombie pic Day of the Dead: Bloodline and the Nicolas Cage action crime drama 211.

Skelton continues to be represented by Industry Entertainment and Independent in the UK.