Netflix bought only one ad during today’s Super Bowl. No, it’s not for Roma or Bird Box or The Kominsky Method or Stranger Things. Instead, the global streaming service is airing the first trailer for Our Planet, a new natural-history series narrated by the incomparable Sir David Attenborough that goes live all around our planet on April 5.

This eight-parter from the creator of the multiple-Emmy-winning 2006 series Planet Earth in partnership with World Wildlife Fund explores the unique and precious wonders of the one place we all call home.

Our Planet combines stunning photography and technology with a never-before-filmed look at Earth’s remaining wilderness areas and their animal inhabitants. The four-year project was filmed in 50 countries across all seven continents, with more than 600 crew members capturing 3,500-plus filming days. Our Planet focuses on the breadth of the diversity of habitats around the world — from the remote Arctic wilderness and mysterious deep oceans to the vast landscapes of Africa and diverse jungles of South America.

The streamer said it chose to use the Super Bowl as the platform to debut the trailer to remind audiences that “our planet is our home and this is more than just a game.” And the line “we are all on one team” is a nod to the underlying message of conservation highlighted throughout the series.

Our Planet is the first nature documentary series to be featured in a national Super Bowl ad, so check out the trailer above, recycle that beer can and then maybe go hug a tree.