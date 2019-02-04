EXCLUSIVE: Mr. Turner star Timothy Spall is set for a recurring role opposite Ben Kingsley, Jimmi Simpson and Jacki Weaver in Epix’s Our Lady, LTD, a 10-episode modern noir drama series, from Patriot creator Steve Conrad and Epix’s sister studio MGM Television. Shooting is currently underway in New Mexico.

Written by Conrad and Patriot co-producer Bruce Terris, Our Lady, LTD (fka Our Lady of Perpetual Grace), follows James (Simpson), a young grifter, as he attempts to prey upon Pastor Byron Brown (Kingsley), who turns out to be far more dangerous than he suspects. The pastor and his wife Lillian (Weaver)—known to their parishioners as Pa and Ma—have used religion to bilk hundreds of innocent people out of their life savings.

Spall will play Donny. After being released from decades of incarceration, Donny chooses to spend his final years of freedom exacting revenge on the man who betrayed and imprisoned him – Pa (Kingsley).

Damon Herriman, Chris Conrad, Luis Guzman, Terry O’Quinn, and Kurtwood Smith also star.

Steve Conrad and Bruce Terris (Patriot) are executive producing the series, along with Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch.

Spall, best known for his starring roles in Mr. Turner and the Harry Potter film franchise, will soon be seen in upcoming releases Mrs. Lowry and Son, The Corrupted, and The Changeover, as well as a lead role in BBC series Summer of Rockets from Stephen Poliakoff. He’ll soon begin shooting indie feature The Last Bus, directed by Gillies MacKinnon. Spall is repped by Berwick & Kovacik and Markham, Froggatt and Irwin.