E! Live from the Red Carpet: Oscars 2019 drew 1.82 million viewers Sunday and 631,000 in the key adults 18-49 demographic, both numbers growing from last year’s pre-Oscar special. The annual Academy Awards pre-show ran from 5-7:30 PM ET/2-4:30 PM PT and was hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic.

Viewership was up 32% and the demo grew 11% compared with last year’s E! show, which ran from 5-8 PM ET/2-5 PM PT. Those 2018 numbers were off 34% from 2017 and paralleled a drop in the Oscars ratings themselves; the 2018 Oscars hit an all-time viewership low with an average of 26.5 million viewers on ABC, down 19% from 2017.)

This year’s Oscars recovered somewhat for ABC with 29.6 million viewers, though it’s still the second-least-watched ceremony ever.

E! also said Monday that total engagements across all platforms on Oscars Sunday increased by 53% compared with last year, to more than 80 million engagements covering linear TV viewing, digital page views, video views, and social interactions. It noted all its platforms saw boosts from 2017.

The network’s Live From The Red Carpet franchise is produced by Ryan Seacrest Productions and Wilshire Studios. Seacrest, Gary Snegaroff, Shaun Smith and Gerry Johnston are executive producers.