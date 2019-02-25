No frontrunner! No host! No Trump jokes, most likely! And, after the Academy walked back every chance to shave running time—including presenting four categories during commercials—no chance of finishing in under three hours!
Welcome to the 91st Academy Awards, and a Deadline live blog that will take you through the night. After Kevin Hart imploded when this publication broke his coronation, and he initially dug in instead of apologizing for old homophobic tweets, we are looking at the first host-less Oscars since 1989, the infamous Allan Carr-produced Oscarcast where Rob Lowe and Snow White made no one forget Tina Turner with their “Proud Mary” duet. If Oscar can get ratings near as good as back then, ABC and producers Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss will be doing cartwheels.
In a year that saw some of the dirtiest campaigning in memory, eight terrific Best Picture candidates stand tall, each with a chance to win. Roma is a favorite, backed by probably an unprecedented Oscar spending campaign by Netflix, which hopes to crack the major Oscar categories—and the legitimacy that comes with it—after first winning for Best Documentary with the Russian doping chronicle Icarus last year. Will Academy voters embrace the film, or decide that Best Foreign Film, and the director and cinematographer nods for Alfonso Cuarón is enough this time, and that a Best Picture vote amounts to a coffin nail for theatrical distributors? In that case, look for Best Picture to go to one of the crowd-pleasing pictures like Green Book, Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star Is Born, BlacKkKlansman, Vice or The Favourite.
Aside from an $800 million gross, Bohemian Rhapsody and the Searchlight-release The Favourite symbolize the likely Best Picture swansong for 20th Century Fox before it gets inhaled by Disney (the streets of Hollywood will be flowing with proverbial blood for as many as 5000 expected layoffs coming before summer). Disney’s also represented by Black Panther, a historic film which beyond being the first superhero movie nominated for Best Picture, is by far the highest grossing film directed by a black filmmaker, Ryan Coogler. Some of the acting categories seem like locks—Rami Malek, Glenn Close, Mahershala Ali and Regina King are prohibitive faves—and Best Picture will hold suspense to the end, no matter how much of a trainwreck this Oscar might be after such a dysfunctional prep period.
We will will bring you the action, and insult one another if the show is as boring as yesterday’s Independent Spirit Awards or January’s shockingly inert Golden Globes. Utichi is always short of material, and so he’ll run pretty much whatever comments readers provide. Buckle Up.
To DCSA: Who will pay for the Joke Wall?
Says DCSCA: “This is beginning to look like “Laugh-In Goes To The Oscars” which likely dates me. All they need is a joke wall.”
Know Your Kubrick, Mike. Know Your Kubrick.
Was the Ludovico Treatment from The Shining?
You wouldn’t know fashion if Anna Wintour gave you the Ludovico Treatment.
That is an American breakfast cereal, Brit
My tux is BURBERRY, Fleming. BURBERRY.
OK Academy, stay classy. Do not play off this well deserved winner.
Joe, I bet you can find a cheap version of Chad’s tux at Sears and wear it next year.
Kind of love Chadwick Boseman’s tux too.
Ruth’s dress kind of matches the other two. Albeit it’s the classy, serious version. What a great look.
WINNER:
Costume
Design
Black Panther (Disney)
Ruth Carter
Sandy Powell should win an Oscar for the outfits she’s been wearing all year long.
How about Melissa as next Oscar host? I would follow her anywhere.
NO don’t do the nominees! Keep talking!!
The rabbit! The goddamn rabbit!!!!
Melissa McCarthy is priceless.
OK Melissa McCarthy and Brian Tyree Henry shows us how it’s done. Can they stay for the rest of the night please?
That was one minute and a half, but it seemed like eight minutes.
That seems weird to me. This is exactly the kind of obvious winner – an actor transformed behind prosthetics into Dick Cheney. Just like how Oldman’s team won for Darkest Hour last year.
It’s like they are mentioning everything that comes in their heads.
They must not have expected to win.
WINNER:
Makeup and Hairstyling
Vice (Annapurna Pictures)
Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney
Elsie Fisher was great in Eighth Grade. Hope there’s a big career ahead for her.
most fun anecdote on a Best Picture contender: Adam McKay telling Deadline he had a heart attack, right after wrapping. He didn’t die of irony (Cheney had them all the time), but he used the image as a creepy moment in the film when Cheney got paranoid. I really like Vice.
Since when have awards shows been prime Red State viewing anyway, Mike? If anything, the reason ratings are going down is because younger audiences are following on Twitter or waiting for clips. Another reason the ABC broadcast is a dinosaur.
I think Drew will go mostly dry. They now know that if they start on Trump, the Red States will watch…well not 60 minutes, but something.
Yeah, something like that. We’re already running in a different order than the run of show we’d been given.
Drew, in comments, is planning to get drunk: “The Oscar drinking party game: take a drink whenever someone mentions Trump or Republicans.”
Joe, you say it feels like it’s just happening. like they’re backstage and somebody says, who wants to go next?
I wonder what Hart would have done. But you know me. Ricky Gervais is my ideal awards host.
It just feels like it’s happening, Mike. I don’t mean that in a good way.
Is it me, or does it seem like the show is suffering from randomness, a lack of structure?
Don’t tell anyone I haven’t seen them yet, OK?
I really need to catch up on these docs.
I second that emotion —- now will you be my neighbor?
Congrats Free Solo. But it is scandalous that the Mr. Rogers docu Won’t You Be My Neighbor didn’t make the finals. There. I said it.
Our first swear word of the night. Was Jimmy Chin reviewing Adam Lambert’s performance?
WINNER:
Documentary Feature
Free Solo (National Geographic)
A National Geographic Documentary Films/Little Monster Films/Itinerant Media/Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation Production
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill
Maybe the dude from Free Solo will show up and pass judgement on a key Supreme Court case?
You would have to rip that pink tux outta my greedy hands – its mine!!!
DCSCA says Emma Stone was robbed. I don’t know man, I loved her in that movie, but I also loved King.
Wait, Best Docu now? Will RBG show up and do pushups on stage like Jack Palance from City Slickers?
Mike and I were just swapping Momoa stories. He’s a great guy, but I can’t believe he exists. And I can’t believe that pink velvet tux exists.
Can I say, I love it when winners thank their Mothers
Regina King is true royalty — and what a year after that Emmy win for Seven Seconds
The first tears of the night, as she thanks her mom.
But Amy Adams, keep your chin up. She gets nominated like every year. Her trophy is inevitable.
Regina King has been great in everything since Jerry Maguire.
This is meaningful. King blew me away in Beale Street. A raw, unbridled performance.
WINNER:
Actress in a Supporting Role
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures)
They have really enjoyed this run. At Indie Spirits yesterday, de Tavira told me she was a little sad that the journey would be over by the end of tonight.
Can I just say, before the die is cast on this one, I am thrilled Marina de Tavira appears in this list. Getting to know her and Yalitza Aparicio at the precursor events has been a joy.
A Fyre Festival gag is a little close to the bone given the disorganization this year.
Yes, yes, yes — why does this happen every year?
You know, this year, every single second of people not winning awards is riling me.
The sound you just heard was TVs being clicked off in the Red States!
Keeping it all about the movies.
I guess this stands in for an opening monologue.
Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler, Mike. What are your thoughts?
And now we hear the great Fred’s loving voice?
I don’t know what you mean, Mike, because the Super Bowl is American sports, and as a Brit I went out of my way to not watch it.
Did they just show a snippet of the Mr. Rogers docu that was criminally overlooked in that montage?
Adam Lambert got a better reception than did Adam Levine at the Super Bowl. They beat him like he owed them money. Joe, didn’t he look like someone familiar by the end of his Super Bowl performance?
Anything would have been better than that 1989 opener
Was that better than Rob Lowe and Snow White?
Brian May is one of the greatest rock guitarists, with perhaps the greatest head of hair.
If only those sparks caused the whole set to catch on fire. That would be about in line with the way the Academy has been running this show in the lead up.
DCSCA (welcome back too!) says: “Queen rocks!” Agreed. Adam Lambert though…
He looks like an American Idol contestant
I missed out on a chance to host a Q&A with Rami Malek and Queen a month or so ago. A once in a lifetime experience I didn’t get to have. Instead I’m fated to sit next to Mike Fleming for the rest of time.
How many writers can say that.? I hope this makes up the time I made a fuss about how he was in a zombie movie, i think george romero’s, and got his hand ripped off. He said the whole oscar campaign, people asked about that. It was like the Two Sheds skit in Monty Python, he said. So to Anthony McCarten: you’re welcome!
And if anything can make you miss Freddie Mercury more, it’s Adam Lambert.
I love when the Grammys show up at the Oscars
Oh look, the show’s starting with Queen rocking out with Adam Lambert.
Also this is the first and only time I’ve ever seen Mike Fleming deliver a trivia fact in one of these live blogs.
Oh, yeah, that makes sense. Wow. Is his agent reading? If Rami wins I hope McCarten’s quote goes up tomorrow morning.
Eddie Redmayne is the other!
Well, one is Gary Oldman for Darkest Hour, right? Give me a clue on the other, Mike…
Here’s a fun fact I bet you didn’t know. If Rami Malek wins Best Actor, that means that Anthony McCarten will have written scripts that won that prize for three actors in the last couple years. Joe, can you guess the other two? No Googling!
Speaking of photos, could Kevin Hart have posted a more poignant one of himself online earlier today?
Mike won’t let me take a picture of the stained polo shirt he’s wearing
Look at that gorgeous creature.
Here is Joe, looking dapper. “Waiter, there’s a fly in my soup.”
Maybe you’re right. I can say this anecdotally: I’ve seen this movie twice with regular audiences, both times after it hit Netflix. Both times the house was full to bursting. Both times you could hear a pin drop as this beautiful story played out. It was pure cinema.
I think Netflix is doing daring, disruptive stuff and I am a fan. But i also think that a little transparency would work wonders. How many tickets were sold in Roma’s theatrical run? How many people have watched that movie around the world, on Netflix? They know the answers, cold. They selectively share the information. It takes performance pressure off these films, but if they really want to be in the circle of trust, a little transparency might help.
cadavra (welcome back!) joins in on the running time question: “Indeed, why the obsession with length? No one ever complains about the Super Bowl taking four hours to play a one-hour game.”
We had this last year. I saw The Tale at Sundance, a prime launching ground for cinema. It went to HBO, and ran the Emmy gauntlet instead of the Oscar one. Look, it’s a complex situation. But films that have qualified for the Oscars consideration have screened in even more limited engagements than Roma in the past. Again, Mike, I ask: how does Roma make financial sense within a traditional release pattern?
Here’s a question: let’s say HBO has a killer movie. I just broke one where Leslye Headland has Will Ferrell in a FIFA scandal pic called American Huckster. If it is lights out great, should it be eligible for Oscars? Just asking the questions everyone is asking.
More people enjoying good movies on more platforms that they can fit into their busy lives is only a good thing for filmmakers ultimately, right?
Does a $15m, black-and-white, foreign language movie with no stars in it work at a traditional distributor, dealing with long theatrical windows? I’m not so sure it does. But I don’t want to live in a world in whcih a movie like this does not exist.
Well, on the topic of extinction level events, there are those that feel like a win for Roma is a vote for the death of theatrical. I disagree. I think if audiences are steering clear of theatrical – and I’m not convinced they are – there are bigger reasons than the arrival of this disruptive streamer.
If ratings keep going down to record lows, it might be a fire sale pick up for Netflix, Amazon or whoever
You are so right. If ABC doesn’t like it, I bet Netflix would pay a huge sum to broadcast The Oscars. They paid a huge sum to try and win an Oscar. What’s a few more bucks?
But you’re right – this is the Oscars. Stop playing people off. Stop doing terrible bits involving trips to the theater across from the show. Let these filmmakers and artists have their damn moment. And if it doesn’t work for broadcast ratings, so what? Let the dinosaurs die.
To Mike’s last words of his last comment, in the words of MC Hammer, can’t touch that
Wow. This feels awful. I agree with the first half of your last, Fleming. Not a good look on me. Thankfully you balanced it out with an insult to make me feel better.
Hey, I’m so stuck in the 1990s that I’m still getting up off the floor that Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine is one of those introducing one of the Best Picture nominees tonight
I think the preoccupation with running time is silly. It’s the Oscars, baby. Take as long as you need! I think if they stay away from polemics, they have a chance here to keep the country tuned in, and this could work out okay. I love the idea of opening with Queen, and then seeing Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga singing Shallow. Which, i was surprised to learn, isn’t a song about Joe Utichi.
Dear readers: please join in here. I will be picking the best of the comments on this blog and bringing them into the conversation. And by ‘best’, I mean the ones that back me up in the eternal war I have with my editor in chief.
Mike just had to google the name of the wolfboy from Twilight. That’s what I’m dealing with here.
It has been so many years since Twilight Saga, you have to retire from Team Jacob. So Team Roma it is for Joe Utichi! But I agree, any of those films could win and nobody would begrudge the victory.
I’m also praying the show stays closer to 3 hours than 4 hours … as I bet ABC are too
Having said that, though, doesn’t it feel this year like any of these 8 could win and we wouldn’t be massively shocked?
I am a Roma groupie. Look, I think it comes down to Green Book or Roma. That’s my guess. And because I love Roma with a fiery passion, if I’m put on the spot, that’s my call.
Best Picture is so complicated. I liked every one of those films. I know you are a Roma groupie. So I will say Green Book. You?
Yeah, Mike has been rehearsing that line for the last 48 hours since he saw my 100% silk, Burberry tux jacket. He always rehearses his insults. I guess he’s not all that funny in the moment.
Joe, Ryan Seacrest has written in. He wants his coat back, the one that looks like the drapes in my grandmother’s house.
Alright Fleming. I’m still stinging from the barb you put at the bottom of that intro to the liveblog. Bring it on. On the spot, right away: what wins Best Picture?