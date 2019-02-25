No frontrunner! No host! No Trump jokes, most likely! And, after the Academy walked back every chance to shave running time—including presenting four categories during commercials—no chance of finishing in under three hours!

Welcome to the 91st Academy Awards, and a Deadline live blog that will take you through the night. After Kevin Hart imploded when this publication broke his coronation, and he initially dug in instead of apologizing for old homophobic tweets, we are looking at the first host-less Oscars since 1989, the infamous Allan Carr-produced Oscarcast where Rob Lowe and Snow White made no one forget Tina Turner with their “Proud Mary” duet. If Oscar can get ratings near as good as back then, ABC and producers Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss will be doing cartwheels.

In a year that saw some of the dirtiest campaigning in memory, eight terrific Best Picture candidates stand tall, each with a chance to win. Roma is a favorite, backed by probably an unprecedented Oscar spending campaign by Netflix, which hopes to crack the major Oscar categories—and the legitimacy that comes with it—after first winning for Best Documentary with the Russian doping chronicle Icarus last year. Will Academy voters embrace the film, or decide that Best Foreign Film, and the director and cinematographer nods for Alfonso Cuarón is enough this time, and that a Best Picture vote amounts to a coffin nail for theatrical distributors? In that case, look for Best Picture to go to one of the crowd-pleasing pictures like Green Book, Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star Is Born, BlacKkKlansman, Vice or The Favourite.

Aside from an $800 million gross, Bohemian Rhapsody and the Searchlight-release The Favourite symbolize the likely Best Picture swansong for 20th Century Fox before it gets inhaled by Disney (the streets of Hollywood will be flowing with proverbial blood for as many as 5000 expected layoffs coming before summer). Disney’s also represented by Black Panther, a historic film which beyond being the first superhero movie nominated for Best Picture, is by far the highest grossing film directed by a black filmmaker, Ryan Coogler. Some of the acting categories seem like locks—Rami Malek, Glenn Close, Mahershala Ali and Regina King are prohibitive faves—and Best Picture will hold suspense to the end, no matter how much of a trainwreck this Oscar might be after such a dysfunctional prep period.

We will will bring you the action, and insult one another if the show is as boring as yesterday’s Independent Spirit Awards or January’s shockingly inert Golden Globes. Utichi is always short of material, and so he’ll run pretty much whatever comments readers provide. Buckle Up.