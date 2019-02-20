EXCLUSIVE: After Deadline reported that the Academy planned to go against tradition and wasn’t planning to invite last year’s winners to present the Best Actor, Best Actress and Supporting Actor & Actress awards, the Academy has changed its course and gone back to tradition, sort of. Deadline revealed that the Academy wanted higher wattage presenters for its host-less Oscars, as part of a report that the Academy rescinded its plan to feature only two of the five nominated song, after Lady Gaga told them she and Bradley Cooper wouldn’t perform their hit tune The Shallows from A Star Is Born, if others were excluded.

I can report that last year’s Best Actor winner Gary Oldman for Darkest Hour will team with I, Tonya‘s Best Supporting Actress winner Allison Janney have now been set to present the Best Actor prize, together. The Best Actress prize will be presented by Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell, who won Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

This still veers from the usual practice of having last year’s winners present all the acting prizes, and I have no information on who will give out the supporting trophies.