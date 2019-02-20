Producers of the 91st Oscars said Wednesday that chef José Andrés, Dana Carvey, Queen Latifah, Rep. John Lewis, Diego Luna, Tom Morello, Mike Myers, Trevor Noah, Amandla Stenberg, Barbra Streisand and Serena Williams have been set to introduce the eight Best Picture nominees during the ceremony Sunday.

“Movies connect us all,” said producer Donna Gigliotti and producer-director Glenn Weiss. “They move us, and they create moments and memories that unite us. We are thrilled to assemble this well-known array of film lovers to introduce and share their reflections on the Best Picture-nominated movies.”

It’s the latest glimpse of an Oscar show that has been beset by challenges all season long, from a short-lived stab at a Most Popular Film award; to Kevin Hart at host, then not; to eliminating song performances, then not; to an ill-fated attempt to shorten the show by awarding some categories off air.

The Academy has been pushing out its final plans in drips and drabs, including three rounds of presenters and that Queen will be part of the show. Other elements we know include Bette Midler coming on to sing Original Song nominee “The Place Where Lost Things Go,” from Mary Poppins Returns.

The presenter list: Elsie Fisher, Danai Gurira, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Keaton, Helen Mirren, John Mulaney, Tyler Perry, Pharrell Williams, Krysten Ritter, Paul Rudd, Michelle Yeoh, Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephan James, Keegan-Michael Key, KiKi Layne, James McAvoy, Melissa McCarthy, Jason Momoa, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Allison Janney, Brie Larson, Jennifer Lopez, Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman, Amy Poehler, Sam Rockwell, Maya Rudolph, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu.

The Oscars are Sunday at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT live on ABC.