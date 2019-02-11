As part of the Academy’s efforts to streamline this year’s Oscarcast and keep it to three hours, it confirmed today that throphies in four categories will be presented during commercial breaks.

As Deadline’s Pete Hammond reported last week, Best Cinematography will be one of the categories whose presentation will be taped and aired later during the ABC broadcast on February 24. The others, revealed today in a letter to members from Academy president John Bailey (read it below), are Live Action Short, Film Editing, and Make-up and Hairstyling. All of each category’s nominees will be aired, along with the winner’s speech. The Academy also confirms they will be live streaming during those commercial breaks so the viewing audience can also watch live online along with those in the Dolby Theatre.

The Cinematographers branch led the way in arguing for this change by showing how it could be done. In addition to Bailey being a co-governor in the branch, he had a piece cut together as an example of what it would look like and convinced other board members it actually was an improvement, without losing any of the dignity of the presentation or downgrading it.

The categories that are most affected will be rotated each year.

Here is Bailey’s letter: