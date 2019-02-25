The 91st Annual Academy Awards went hostless for the first time since 1989, and it would appear social media users barely noticed. That’s because all anyone could talk about was Lady Gaga, at least on Twitter. Meanwhile, Green Book‘s Best Picture win dominated much of the social conversation on Facebook.

Take a look at the most talked-about moments on Twitter and Facebook, according the social media giants respectively:

The Top 5 Most Talked-About Moments on Facebook :

Green Book wins Best Picture Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform “Shallow” from A Star is Born Rami Malek wins Best Actor for Bohemian Rhapsody Lady Gaga’s acceptance speech for “Shallow” from A Star is Born as Best Original Song Roma wins best Foreign Language Film

The Most Tweeted About Moments of the Night:

Green Book wins Best Picture “Shallow” win Best Original Song Rami Malek wins Best Actor Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform “Shallow” Olivia Colman wins Best Actress

The Most Tweeted About Celebrities of the Night:

Lady Gaga Bradley Cooper Rami Malek Alfonso Cuarón Spike Lee

The Most Tweeted About Movies of the Night:

Bohemian Rhapsody Roma Green Book Black Panther A Star Is Born

The Most Tweeted About Celebrities on the Red Carpet: Lady Gaga Billy Porter Yalitza Aparicio Rami Malek Adam Lambert

Watch some highlights below:

#Oscars Moment: Alfonso Cuarón on stage accepting his Oscar for Best Director for @romacuaron pic.twitter.com/SRD9e95pRk — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 25, 2019

#Oscars Moment: @ItsRamiMalek accepts Oscar for Best Actor In A Leading Role for his portrayal in @BoRhapMovie. pic.twitter.com/PwmrYI35WN — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 25, 2019