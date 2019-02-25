The 91st annual Academy Awards were filled with a slew of first-time winners, including Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) for Best Actor, Olivia Colman (The Favourite) for Best Actress and Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman) for Best Adapted Screenplay.

BlacKkKlansman‘s Ruth E. Carter became the first African-American woman ever to win an Oscar in the Costume Design category. Alfonso Cuaron also picked up his fifth career Oscar in the memorable 2019 ceremony.

Check out the photos of those who did win hardware — click on the photo to launch the gallery.