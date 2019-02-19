This list will be updated on a regular basis this week with more events to be announced. Please send any event or party details to anthony@deadline.com. Most events are by invite-only except for the Oscar Week panels; tickets sold for those at Oscars.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Fox Searchlight's 'The Favourite' nominated at the Costume Designers Guild Awards.

5:30PM: 21st Costume Designers Guild Awards

Location: Beverly Hilton

Those lauded include Ruth E. Carter (Black Panther Costume Designer, Career Achievement Award), Glenn Close (Best Actress Oscar Nominee for The Wife), Betty Pecha Madden (CDG Local 892 Labor Delegate and Costume Designer, Distinguished Service Award), and Ryan Murphy (Director/Screenwriter/Producer, Distinguished Collaborator Award). Presenters include Halle Berry, Sarayu Blue, Michael Chiklis, Wilson Cruz, Ethan Embry, Lou Eyrich, Leslie Grossman, Danai Gurira, Christina Hendricks ,Lindsey Kraft, Judith Light, Billie Lourd, Chris Lowell, Sonequa Martin-Green, Mike Miller, Ellen Mirojnick, Lili Mirojnick, Jason O’Mara, Sarah Paulson, June Diane Raphael and Baron Vaughn. Nominees include A Star Is Born, Crazy Rich Asians, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Ocean’s 8, Widows in the Excellence in Contemporary Film category while BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Mary Poppins Returns and Mary Queen of Scots are honored in the Excellence in Period Film category.

Warner Bros

Warner Bros. Pre-Oscar Dinner

Location: Chateau Marmont

Private dinner for studio executives and their Oscar nominees which include A Star Is Born and Ready Player One this year.

7PM: Vanity Fair and L’Oreal Paris Celebrate New Hollywood

Location: Ysabel.

Hosted by Krista Smith, Yalitza Arapicio, Henry Golding and Amandla Stenberg.

Raising Our Voices: The Importance of Supporting More Women in Politics

Location: Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

Pre-Oscars brunch and panel will feature Amber Tamblyn, Olivia Munn, Melissa Fumero and Kimberly Foxx in a discussion moderated by Lisa Ling.

7:30PM Oscar Week: Documentaries

Location: Samuel Goldwyn Theater

Hosted by Academy documentary branch governors Rory Kennedy and Roger Ross Williams. Panel will spotlight Oscar nominated documentaries RBG, Minding the Gap, Free Solo, Hale County This Morning, This Evening and Of Fathers and Sons.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Matt Walsh and wife Morgan attend The Global Green Awards

6PM: 25th Annual Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala

Location: Four Seasons of Beverly Hills

For more than a decade, the Hollywood community has participated in Global Green’s annual gala to raise funds and awareness for critical programs in climate resiliency in Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York, D.C. and other cities across the country. The Pre-Oscar Gala is a showcase for green lifestyle choices. Tia Mowry, Omarion, Beau Mirchoff, Camila Banus, Amy Smart & Carter Oosterhouse, Kamau Bell, Jon Huertas, Nikki DeLoach, Collins & Devan Key, Celeste Thorson, Sophie Skelton, Tia Carrere, Victoria Konefal, and more in attendance.

6PM: VH1 Trailblazer Honors

Location: Wilshire Ebell Theatre

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Ava DuVernay and Rita Ora are being honored at this female empowerment and human rights event. VH1 and Logo air the ceremony on March 8.

Alfre Woodard and Janelle Monae at last year's Oscars Sistahs Soiree

7PM: Alfre Woodard’s 10th Annual Oscar’s Sistahs Soiree

Location: Beverly Wilshire Hotel

Lauded this year will be If Beale Street Could Talk Oscar-nominated actress Regina King and African American Film Critics Association award winner Amandla Stenberg. Attending: Angela Bassett, Beverly Todd, CCH Pounder, Chandra Wilson, Cynthia Erivo, Edwina Findley, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Jurnee Smollett, Kim Wayans, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and Regina Hall.

7:30PM Oscar Week: Shorts

Location: Samuel Goldwyn Theater

Hosted by Academy short films and feature animation branch governors Jon Bloom and Tom Sito, the even will celebrate Oscar nominated short pics and animated shorts including Detainment, Madre, Skin, Fauve and Marguerite in the short live pics section and Animal Behaviour, Bao, One Small Step, Late Afternoon and Weekends in the short animation category.

Universal Pictures and Focus Features Pre-Oscar Soiree

Location: Spago

The studio pops champagne bottles for their nominees from BlacKkKlansman, First Man, Green Book and Mary Queen of Scots.

Thursday, Feb. 21

11AM: 12th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Location: Beverly Wilshire Hotel

The magazine will celebrate Amandla Stenberg, Jenifer Lewis, KiKi Layne and Regina Hall.

Daisy Ridley at 2016’s

Oscar Wilde Awards Nancy Rivera/Shutterstock

14th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards

Location: Bad Robot HQ in Santa Monica

The Wife Best Actress Oscar nominee Glenn Close will receive this year’s Oscar Wilde Award presented by 2012 honoree Melissa McCarthy. J.J. Abrams is the night’s host. Aidan Gillen will also be honored. Irish band Vinci is performing.

7PM: Vanity Fair and L’Oreal Paris Celebrate Women In Hollywood

Location: Soho House

Hosted by Radhika Jones, Ava DuVernay and Zendaya at Soho House.

7:30PM: Verve’s Annual Pre-Oscar Bash

Location: Norah

The agency hosts its annual party for nominated clients, execs, agents and friends of the agency. This year, their Oscar frontrunners include Green Book writer/producer Brian Currie, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-director Peter Ramsey among others.

Amazon Studios

7:30PM Oscar Week: Best Foreign Film

Location: Samuel Goldwyn Theater

Cold War, Roma, Shoplifters, Capernaum, and Never Look Away will be discussed in this event hosted by the Academy’s Foreign Language Film Award Executive Committee chairs Larry Karaszewski and Diane Weyermann.

8PM: Cadillac Oscar Celebration

Location: Chateau Marmont

TBD on whose coming but previous guests include Allison Janney, Naomi Watts, Christoph Waltz, Zoe Saldana, Barry Jenkins, Tiffany Haddish, Angela Bassett, Chrissy Metz, and Michelle Dockery. Select guests will be chauffeured to the event in Cadillac vehicles, which will also be transporting nominees and other VIPs to the Academy Awards.

8PM-11PM: ICM Partners

Location: Private residence of longtime agent Hildy Gottlieb and husband Walter Hill, Beverly Hills

ICM counts 15 Oscar noms this year. Possible guests include nominees Spike Lee, Olivia Colman and Guy Nattiv.

PM: MACRO Pre-Oscars Party

Location: Casita Hollywood

Hosted by Charles D. King and Stacey Walking King, this invitation will celebrate this awards season’s artists of color.

ICON MANN Power 150 Dinner

Location: Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

Samuel L. Jackson, Ruth E. Carter and Spike Lee to honored at this year’s event which has the theme “Moving Culture Through Excellence.” SAG-AFTRA sponsored.

Friday, Feb. 22

56th Annual ICG Publicists Awards

Location: Beverly Hilton Hotel

The hardest working people during awards season sit down for lunch and honor the best in film and TV campaigns as well as those in the press. Jamie Lee Curtis is getting the Lifetime Achievement Award), Jon M. Chu is receiving the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award while Greg Berlanti is being lauded with the Television Showman of the Year. Tim Menke is awards chair this year with Sheryl Main as co-chair. Deadline Co-Editor in chief Mike Fleming, Jr. received the Press Award last year while Pete Hammond won at the 50th Publicists Awards in 2013.

11:30AM: Inaugural Shadow and Act’s Rising Awards

Location: Private location, Los Angeles

The awards series will honor 32 burgeoning actors, actresses, executives, and artists. Moonlight best picture Oscar winner and If Beale Street Could Talk Oscar nominee Barry Jenkins is scheduled to give the keynote. Kendall Kyndall and Jasmine Luv are hosts. Honorees include Lil Rel, Marcus Scribner, Alana Mayo, Franklin Leonard, Jermaine Johnson, Jon Gist, Ben Cory Jones, Apuje Kalu, Jennifer Austin and Larry Sims.

4PM: Salute the Canadians

Location: Official Residence of Canada, Los Angeles.

Canadian Oscar nominees Domee Shi, David Fine, Trevor Jimenez, Jeremy Comte and Marianne Farley will be honored at this Great White North event by Consul General of Canada Mr. Zaib Shaikh and Telefilm.

Cathy Schulman & Emma Stone at WIF Pre-Oscar Party last year.

6PM: 12th Annual Women in Film Oscar Party Celebration

Location: Spring Place Beverly Hills

Co-hosted by The Favourite and Mary Poppins Returns Oscar nominee Sandy Powell and Crash Oscar winning producer Cathy Schulman. Top notch guests expected: Diane Warren, Glenn Close, and Olivia Colman, Willem Dafoe, Spike Lee, Pawel Pawlikowski, Amy Landecker, Erika Christensen, Felicity Huffman, Rachel Morrison, William H. Macy and more. Max Mara sponsors with additional support from Chloe Wine Collection, Stella Artois and Cadillac.

CAA Pre-Oscar Party

Location: San Vicente Bungalows, West Hollywood

Oscar nominees to be toasted include Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, Melissa McCarthy, Bradley Cooper among others.

7:30PM: WME Pre-Oscar Party

Location: Private Beverly Hills location

Oscar nominees celebrated include agency clients Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Amy Adams, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, Mahershala Ali, Richard E. Grant and Adam McKay and others. Beats by celeb DJ Michelle Pesce.

8PM: United Talent Agency

Location: Sunset Tower

Like other agency parties, it’s a private affair with nominees Viggo Mortensen, Marina de Tavira, Brad Bird, Wes Anderson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Matty Libatique, the Coen Brothers, Nicole Holofcener and Tony McNamara.

Vanity Fair and Genesis Celebrate the cast of Bohemian Rhapsody

Location: Cecconi’s

Hosted by Radhika Jones.

Saturday, Feb. 23

10AM: Oscar Week: Animated Features

Location: Samuel Goldwyn Theater

Bonnie Arnold, the Academy’s short films and feature animation branch governor, leads the morning which celebrates this year’s Oscar nominees in the category including Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Mirai, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse.

11AM: German Films and Villa Aurora’s German Oscar Nominees Party

Location: Villa Aurora, Pacific Palisades

Talent and creatives from Never Look Away, DP Caleb Deschanel and Fathers and Sons are expected to attend. Aubrey Plaza and her Indie Spirit for last year's 'Ingrid Goes West' 1:30PM: Film Independent Spirit Awards

Location: 1550 Pacific Coast Highway Lot 1 North, Santa Monica

Location: James Bridges Theater, Los Angeles

The 9th annual event will be presented in partnership with Swarovski celebrating costume design and featuring the designers nominated for the Academy Awards. Oscar Week: Makeup and Hairstyling

Location: James Bridges Theater, Los Angeles

Location: Samuel Goldwyn Theater

Academy makeup artists and hairstylists branch governors Kathryn L. Blondell, Lois Burwell and Leonard Engelman host this year's session which spotlights this year's nominees Border, Mary Queen of Scots and Vice. 4PM: IFC Films's Post Spirit Awards Party

Location: Samuel Goldwyn Theater

Academy makeup artists and hairstylists branch governors Kathryn L. Blondell, Lois Burwell and Leonard Engelman host this year’s session which spotlights this year’s nominees Border, Mary Queen of Scots and Vice. 4PM: IFC Films’s Post Spirit Awards Party

Location: 41 Ocean Club, Santa Monica

Location: Polo Lounge at Beverly Hills Hotel

Expected guests: Kristen Stewart, Pharrell Williams, Rachel Weisz, Rami Malek, Regina King, Idris Elba, Mick Jagger, Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow, Henry Golding, Jared Harris, Michael Keaton, Minnie Driver, Shailene Woodley, Tessa Thompson, André Balazs, Cassandra Grey, Cassian Elwes, Derek Blasberg, Oliver Stone, Kelly Sawyer and Julian Schnabel and others. 7:30PM Sony Pictures Classics Annual Pre-Academy Awards Dinner

Location: Polo Lounge at Beverly Hills Hotel

Expected guests: Kristen Stewart, Pharrell Williams, Rachel Weisz, Rami Malek, Regina King, Idris Elba, Mick Jagger, Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow, Henry Golding, Jared Harris, Michael Keaton, Minnie Driver, Shailene Woodley, Tessa Thompson, André Balazs, Cassandra Grey, Cassian Elwes, Derek Blasberg, Oliver Stone, Kelly Sawyer and Julian Schnabel and others. 7:30PM Sony Pictures Classics Annual Pre-Academy Awards Dinner

Location: STK LA, W Hollywood

Sony Pictures Classics Co-presidents Michael Barker and Tom Bernard celebrate their Oscar nominees: Glenn Close, Capernaum, Never Look Away, and Caleb Deschanel.

17th Annual MPTF’s Annual ‘Night Before’ Party

A star-studded host committee, Academy Awards nominees and presenters, along with some of the most powerful influencers in the industry come together. Funds raised during the evening will be used to support their industry colleagues and friends who benefit from MPTF’s charitable programs and services such as financial assistance, crisis counseling, care giving support, and of course the legendary retirement facility in Woodland Hills that is “home” to film and television veterans alike. This year’s sponsors include Delta Air Lines, Ford Motor Company, L’Oréal USA, Target, THR, Yahoo, and YouTube. Carmelized Productions by Jon Shook & Vinny Dotolo will provide specialty foods for the guests. Music is by, yes, celebrity DJ Michelle Pesce.

8PM: The Golden Soiree Presents “Champagne X Caviar”

Location: Paloma

Hosted by Tattinger Champagne, Black River Caviar and The Agency.

Returning after a star-studded Oscar Party last year, the Golden Soiree will host a ‘Champagne X Caviar’ gala on Saturday night with sponsors Taittinger Champagne and Black River Caviar providing the victuals. The bash brings together a wide range of Oscar nominees, entertainment and sports celebrities, as well as models from top LA agencies including Ford, Wilhelmina, Factor-Chosen, and LA Models among others.

Notables: Multiple 2019 Academy Award nominees including Göran Lundström, Pamela Goldhammer (Border) as well as celebrity guests Jane Seymour, Cody Walker, Travis Mills, Kunal Nayyar, Donovan Carter, Rob Minkoff, Camille Kostek, Sean Faris, and Apollo Ohno.

Sunday, Feb. 24 — Oscar Day

5PM: 91st Annual Academy Awards

Location: Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland Center

Followed by…

Jordan Peele at last year's Governors Ball with the Oscar for his original screenplay 'Get Out' 8PM: The Governors Ball

8PM: The Governors Ball

Location: Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center.

Academy governor Lois Burwell, event producer Cheryl Cecchetto and Sequoia Productions and master chef Wolfgang Puck are behind this year’s event. Theme: “Filmscapes” featuring “a compilation of images from world cinema, orchestrated with live soundtracks and instrumental movie songs to accompany live projected films.” Puck serves up 60-plus plates including smoked salmon Oscars, potato and caviar 2.0, and winter truffle baked cavatappi and cheese. Piper-Heidsieck Champagne, Francis Ford Coppola Wines and Tequila Don Julio are the drink sponsors. .

Viewing Parties:

Quincy Jones & Byron Allen at last year’s Oscar Gala viewing party. Andreas Branch/Shutterstock

3:30PM: Byron Allen and Entertainment Studios 3rd Annual Oscar viewing party.

Location: Beverly Wilshire Hotel

LYWTR by Pepsi is sponsoring. Ray Oscar winner Jamie Foxx is hosting with a performance by EGOT winner John Legend. The event benefits Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 27th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party

Location: West Hollywood Park

Sir Elton John and partner David Furnish host with presenting sponsor IMDb which will broadcast their live companion show with co-hosts Aisha Tyler and Dave Karger. Chef Wayne Elias and Crumble Catering are overseeing the menu for the 15th year. DJ Johnny Dynell will handle the music following a performance by The Killers. This year’s event co-chairs are Tim and Jane Allen, Beck, Jamie Bell, Joseph W. Blount, Chris Colfer, Miley Cyrus, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Zooey Deschanel, Michael Douglas, Taron Egerton, Jay Ellis, Boy George, Karen Gillan, Greg Gorman, Sir Lucian and Lady Caroline Grainge, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, Debbie Harry, Gillian Hearst, Patricia Hearst, Tracey Jacobs, Allison Janney, Caitlyn Jenner, Quincy Jones, Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss, Heidi Klum, Robert K. Kraft, Diana Krall and Elvis Costello, Diane Lane, Sandra Lee, Spike and Tonya Lee, Judith Light, Eugenio Lopez, Siran Manoukian, Chris Martin, Rob and Sheryl Lowe, Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin, Eric and Janet McCormack, Lea Michele, Matthew Morrison, Mike and Kelly Myers, Col Needham, Sharon Osbourne, Michael Patrick, Katy Perry, Tyler Perry, Busy Philipps, Andrew Rannells, Zoë Saldana, Jane Seymour, Sarah Silverman, Steve Sims, Britney Spears, Sharon Stone, Meghan Trainor, Steven Tyler, Denzel and Pauletta Washington, John David Washington and Jeffrey Wright.

AMPAS Viewing Parties in NYC & London

Location: Soho in London and Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

For AMPAS members only. Oscar Night London will return to a private two-tier screening venue in Soho to view the 91st Oscars. Guests will enjoy a midnight feast, complete with Piper-Heidsieck champagne and espresso martinis, and will watch the Oscars telecast streamed live on the big screen, from red carpet arrivals through the announcement of the Best Picture award. The iconic Jazz At Lincoln Center in New York will be the new location for the only East Coast event hosted by the Academy on Oscar Night.

4PM: Mercedes-Benz USA’s Official Oscars Viewing Party

Location: Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

On the guest list: Anthony Anderson, Anne Winters, Billy Eichner, David Alan Grier, Diablo Cody, Estelle, Gabrielle Union, Martha Stewart, Mykelti Williamson,Quincy Jones, Ron ‘Meta World Peace’ Artest, Terry Crews and more.

4th Annual Roger Neal Oscar Viewing Dinner, Icon Awards and Party

Location: Hollywood Palladium

Loretta Swit, Robert Forster, Margaret Avery, Lainie Kazan, Ernie Hudson, Bernie Kopell, Frank Stallone, and Kira Reed Lorsch will be honored with Icon Awards. Roger and Lynn Neal and Maryanne and Thomas Lai host.

Post-Oscar parties:

Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Location: Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

Warner Bros. Pictures Post-Oscar Party

Location: San Vicente Bungalows

Fox Post-Oscar Party

Location: Hollywood Athletic Club

Netflix Post-Oscar Party

They’ll have one. Details forthcoming.

Madonna 12th Annual Post-Oscar party

Location: Guy Oseary’s private residence, Beverly Hills

Jay Z’s Gold Party

Location: unknown

Private event in its second year. Last year’s attendees included Michael B. Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Mindy Kaling, Leonardo DiCaprio, Stevie Wonder, Dave Chappelle and others.