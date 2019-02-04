Oscar producer Donna Gigliotti and co-producer/director Glenn Weiss have revealed the first group of presenters for the 91st Academy Awards. Set to hand out hardware in three weeks are Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Brie Larson, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu.

The duo also said that Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Philharmonic will perform during the “In Memoriam” segment.

Associated Press

“The Oscar nominees have generated tremendous worldwide attention through their captivating stories, achievements and performances,” Gigliotti and Weiss said. “We want to give the public an opportunity to once again experience the moments that have moved us all. It is a celebration of our universal love of movies.”

They will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.

“This is an important moment in Oscar history,” Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said. “This year’s show maintains Oscar traditions, and is also evolving to reflect our global audience.”

Added Academy president John Bailey: “The Oscars is the most-watched live entertainment event of the year. The show connects us with the power and history of the movies as it reconnects home audiences with their favorite films and stars.”

The 91st annual Academy Award is set for Sunday, February 24 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center. ABC will carry it live coast to coast at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT.

“From blockbuster hits to intimate tales of the human spirit, the movies we celebrate at the Oscars connect us in a way that is both moving and powerful,” said Karey Burke, President, of ABC Entertainment. “Donna and Glenn will deliver a tribute worthy of the talent that will present and receive Oscar gold, and I’m so proud that ABC is home to this monumental night.”