This year’s Oscar Nominees Luncheon celebrating this year’s crop of 212 nominees took place Monday at the International Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton. There were especially few no-shows at the event, which includes the annual “class photo” of noms repping 52 films.

This year, BlacKkKlansman director and co-writer Spike Lee was the first named called to the risers for the photo (he got a front-and-center spot), while Vice writer-director Adam McKay was the final name.

Todd Wawrychuk / ©A.M.P.A.S.

Deadline’s Awards Columnist Pete Hammond attended this afternoon’s gathering, and he did note that the turnout this year was big, with Academy president John Bailey saying it is the largest class of female nominees in Oscar history (he also said in his remarks that the Academy was dedicated to gender parity, as should Hollywood overall).

Bailey also had quite a bit to say about the no-host Oscars ceremony, as did show producers Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss; the latter informed the crowd they are committed to a a three-hour show — that means each winner will get 90 seconds from announcement to stage for their speech. Another tidbit: the show is still in flux.

For now, check out this year’s class photo above in full and below:

Todd Wawrychuk / ©A.M.P.A.S.

Todd Wawrychuk / ©A.M.P.A.S.

Todd Wawrychuk / ©A.M.P.A.S.