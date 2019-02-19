Alicia Witt has landed a recurring role on the upcoming seventh and final season of Netflix’s Orange is the New Black.

Witt will play Zelda, a professional fundraiser for various high-end non-profit organizations. A strong, chic and low-key New York sophisticate who went to Dartmouth, she strives to be in control of every situation.

OITNB follows the inmates of Litchfield Minimum Security Prison, with Season 6 seeing many of the main cast move to the Maximum Security Prison mentioned frequently in the series. The series stars Taylor Schilling as Piper, Aduba, Kate Mulgrew, Laura Prepon, Laverne Cox, Dascha Polanco, Danielle Brooks, Selenis Leyva, Taryn Manning, Yael Stone, Jackie Cruz, Lea DeLaria, Adrienne C. Moore, Elizabeth Rodriguez Michael Harney and Nick Sandow.

Witt has been seen in recurring roles on The Exorcist, Nashville, Justified, The Walking Dead, and a reprisal of her role as Alia in the return of Twin Peaks on Showtime. Her recent film credits include this year’s Mississippi Requiemnopposite James Franco and Topher Grace and 88 Minutes opposite Al Pacino, among others. Witt is repped by APA, Untitled Entertainment, and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman,