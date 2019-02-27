The inmates of Litchfield Prison could only dream about the kind of mass exit experienced by the cast of Orange is the New Black yesterday, though they no doubt would not feel the same sadness.

“OITNB series wrap!,” wrote Taylor Schilling on her Instagram page, one of many cast members posting their public goodbyes on social media as the seventh and final season of the Netflix prison comedy-drama wrapped yesterday. “WHOA. My heart is full and achey and so overflowing with gratitude I’m a little dizzy.”

“This is a family,” wrote creator and executive producer Jenji Kohan as the caption of a photo of cast and crew posing on the prison set. (See it and all social media messages below).

The social media farewells actually began in the days building up to yesterday’s wrap, with some cast members marking their own final days of filming over the past week or so.

Taryn Manning, who plays self-proclaimed “redneck” turned born-again Christian Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett, posted her goodbye four days ago. “That’s a wrap for me,” she began a lengthy Instagram post that also included, “This is for anyone I could not share a goodbye with. I do not like goodbyes…I love you and think of me during the wrap party where goodbyes are shared! I Wish my cast mates, crew, Netflix, Lionsgate, New York, and my beloved team and everyone’s teams for seeing the potential in the show and for winning! I wish a beautiful life and future for all! I Really love you all!”

Others bidding their so-longs were Piper Kerman, author of the memoir on which the series was based, and such cast members as Natasha Lyonne, Kate Mulgrew, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Alysia Reiner, Beth Dover, Lea DeLaria, Jackie Cruz, Dale Soules, Nick Sandow, Michael Harney, Lori Petty, Jessica Pimentel (posting under her Instagram name Crusher), Laura Gomez and Emily Tarver.

Netflix has not yet announced a launch date for Season 7, but previous seasons have premiered in June and July.

Here is a sampling of the social media posts: