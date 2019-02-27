The inmates of Litchfield Prison could only dream about the kind of mass exit experienced by the cast of Orange is the New Black yesterday, though they no doubt would not feel the same sadness.
“OITNB series wrap!,” wrote Taylor Schilling on her Instagram page, one of many cast members posting their public goodbyes on social media as the seventh and final season of the Netflix prison comedy-drama wrapped yesterday. “WHOA. My heart is full and achey and so overflowing with gratitude I’m a little dizzy.”
“This is a family,” wrote creator and executive producer Jenji Kohan as the caption of a photo of cast and crew posing on the prison set. (See it and all social media messages below).
The social media farewells actually began in the days building up to yesterday’s wrap, with some cast members marking their own final days of filming over the past week or so.
Taryn Manning, who plays self-proclaimed “redneck” turned born-again Christian Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett, posted her goodbye four days ago. “That’s a wrap for me,” she began a lengthy Instagram post that also included, “This is for anyone I could not share a goodbye with. I do not like goodbyes…I love you and think of me during the wrap party where goodbyes are shared! I Wish my cast mates, crew, Netflix, Lionsgate, New York, and my beloved team and everyone’s teams for seeing the potential in the show and for winning! I wish a beautiful life and future for all! I Really love you all!”
Others bidding their so-longs were Piper Kerman, author of the memoir on which the series was based, and such cast members as Natasha Lyonne, Kate Mulgrew, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Alysia Reiner, Beth Dover, Lea DeLaria, Jackie Cruz, Dale Soules, Nick Sandow, Michael Harney, Lori Petty, Jessica Pimentel (posting under her Instagram name Crusher), Laura Gomez and Emily Tarver.
Netflix has not yet announced a launch date for Season 7, but previous seasons have premiered in June and July.
Here is a sampling of the social media posts:
OITNB series wrap! WHOA. My heart is full and achey and so overflowing with gratitude I’m a little dizzy. #orangefamily forever. #thatsawrap 🧡🧡🧡🧡@lauraprepon #katemulgrew @uzoaduba @daniebb3 @tarynmanning @nicksandow @sheisdash @selenisleyvaofficial @yaelstone @acmoore9 @nlyonne @jackiecruz @theonlyelizabethrodriguez @thecrusher007 @mslauragomez @dalesoules @mattvanpeters @alysiareiner @ijnej @ttobie @markburley @lvinnecour @nerikyle @carolapaiz @angeldeangelis @karenreutermakeup711 @valerievelez76 @dierblessed @stephbarrmakeup @makeupartistlife @jennrogien @pinkpenny169 #cindyholland
That’s a wrap for me ✝️ What a neat, exciting, enlightening, sometimes traumatic but fantastic 7 year journey we had on a 7 year amazing, life changing show @oitnb A forever experience I shall never forget❤️ A life changing one I will always remember. All the amazing people I worked with and for, all the feelings we shared and all the time spent. This is for anyone I could not share a goodbye with💟 I do not like goodbyes😔 I am off to another loving and loyal job I am so grateful to have had in Hawaii! My good fam @hawaiifive0cbs #aloha!!! I love you and think of me during the wrap party where goodbyes are shared! I Wish my cast mates, crew, Netflix, Lionsgate, New York, and my beloved team and everyone’s teams for seeing the potential in the show and for winning! I wish a beautiful life and future for all! I Really love you all! Thank you from the bottom of my ❤️ #7 #oitnb #netflix #lionsgate #actor #god Maybe one day my cast mates will like my photos and invite me out if I get to be as cool! ❤️
Yes it's a little blurry. No. you have no idea who these people are. Tonight is an Orange is the New Black tradition. At the end of every season we celebrate each other. So please celebrate our crew that handles the cameras, the lights, the sound, the costumes, the makeup, the set and props. These are the people that make your favorite show happen. #orangefamily
That’s a wrap! Thank you to everyone who worked on this show and all the lovely people who watch it! I’m so grateful. Thank you @ijnej – for your brain, heart and support. I met @viccimartinez 💕and @officialbethdover and @lvinnecour and so many other hugely important people that I will love forever on @oitnb 🍊🧡🍊#orangefamily #seeyouinseason8JKJKJK #imfineitsfineimfine
And that’s a wrap on Fig & Caputo. What a ride. Who would have thunk it? 7 year roller coaster of hate fucking turns to, dare I say….??? @nicksandow I will forever be grateful for your partnership on this magical @oitnb carpet ride. @ijnej seven million thank yous. & fans: share your fav #fig&caputo moments to help us say … see you next Tuesday. ;) #oitnb #oitnbfamily #season7 #bye
Tomorrow is my last day shooting Orange is the New Black. It has been such a beautiful ride and I’ll be forever grateful to have been a part of this show. Orange fam for lyfe! 💗(I’ll probably be posting more pics so bear with me, I’m emotional) #oitnb #orangefam #netflix #finalseason @oitnb @netflix
Whatever rebel in me, I got to put it all to use in this amazing character. First time we ever saw her, she was a crazy lady talking to the devil in a bathroom stall. Little did we know. Stanislavsky said it first: “There are no small roles.” If ever there was proof, I can testify to that. What a run. What a show. What a visionary creator -@ijnej- producers & writers. What a memoir by @piperkerman. What a cast & crew. What a gift! 🍊 Recuerdos del set. Rebelde con causa. Todo tiene su final. ¡Gracias totales! @oitnb #oitnb #blancaflores #sorrynotsorry