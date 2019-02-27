Oprah Winfrey will interview Michael Jackson accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck for a special to air on HBO and OWN immediately following Monday night’s HBO presentation of Dan Reed’s Leaving Neverland. The special, Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland was taped before an audience that includes survivors of sexual abuse.

The one-hour special debuts simultaneously on HBO and OWN on Monday, March 4 at 10 pm ET/PT immediately following the second and final part of the two-night Leaving Neverland.

Leaving Neverland, in HBO’s description, “explores the separate but parallel experiences of two young boys, James “Jimmy” Safechuck, at age ten, and Wade Robson, at age seven, both of whom were befriended by Michael Jackson. They and their families were invited into his wondrous world, entranced by the singer’s fairy-tale existence as his career reached its peak. Through gut-wrenching interviews with Safechuck, now 40, and Robson, now 36, as well as their mothers, wives and siblings, Leaving Neverland presents their accounts of sustained abuse, exploring the complicated feelings that led both men to confront their experiences after both had a young son of their own.”

Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland will also be available on WATCH OWN, HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms the same day, Monday, March 4. It will also be available on “Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations” podcast.

Leaving Neverland, which had its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, is produced and directed by Dan Reed. Part One debuts Sunday, March 3 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT), followed by the second part the following night, Monday. March 4 at the same time, on HBO.

Members of the Jackson family have condemned Leaving Neverland as untruthful, most recently on today’s CBS This Morning.

Robson and Safechuck will make their first TV appearance for the documentary on tomorrow’s CBS This Morning.