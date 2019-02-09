IFC Films will release in the U.S. Ophelia, the Claire McCarthy-directed reimagining of Shakespeare’s Hamet that stars Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley, George MacKay, Naomi Watts, and Clive Owen. Pic premiered at Sundance. Pic’s set in medieval Denmark but spoken in a sharp, contemporary voice and shifts the perspective of the Shakespeare tragedy to the drama’s complex young female character. A wild and motherless child, Ophelia is taken into Elsinore Castle under the wing of Queen Gertrude, becoming her most trusted lady-in-waiting. Soon Ophelia captures the attention of Gertrude’s son, the handsome Prince Hamlet, and as she learns the ways of power, an undeniable love between the couple blossoms in secret. But when the murder of Hamlet’s father drives the Prince into a downward spiral of vengeance, Ophelia struggles to protect a dangerous secret. As war brews, lust and betrayal are tearing Elsinore Castle apart from within. Ophelia must decide between her true love and her own life.