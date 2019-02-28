Olivia Thirlby is set as the female lead in ABC’s Until the Wedding, a romantic drama pilot from writer Becky Mode (Smash), producers Sarah Timberman & Carl Beverly (Elementary, SEAL Team), Alon Aranya (Betrayal, Hostages), Israel’s Reshet Media and ABC Studios.

Based on the Israeli series of the same name (Ad Hatuna in Hebrew), Until the Wedding is the story of how one couple’s decision to get married can affect everyone in their lives. The show will explore the intimate relationships of a group of friends/family as they are forced to reckon with their own romantic lives and come to terms with the realities of love and marriage.

ABC

Thirlby portrays Adrienne, the one all her friends go to first for advice. She’s super empathic and warm with a biting sense of humor. Idealistic, ambitious and really smart, Adrienne has an especially high EQ. She’s a highly skilled psychologist who’s sometimes better at taking care of other people than she is of herself. A trauma specialist, she’s still a little commitment-phobic after a terrible breakup with a fellow do-gooder she met in Kenya two years ago. She regrouped back home in New York and fell in love with a stable, menschy guy. When the fellow do-gooder makes an unexpected reappearance at the moment the mensch is about to propose, Adrienne is thrown for a loop and her world goes topsy turvy.

The original series, created by Avner Bernheimer and Anat Weizman and produced by Ami Amir’s Matar Productions, aired on Israel’s Reshet 13.

Mode is executive producing the adaptation with Susannah Grant who also directs, Timberman and Beverly via Timberman-Beverly Prods.; Aranya via his new production company, Paper Plane Productions; and Bernheimer & Weizman as well as Avi Zvi of Reshet Media, which holds the format rights.

Thirlby recurs as Lucy Kittridge in Amazon’s Goliath, and her film credits include Lionsgate’s Dredd. She’s repped by CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson.