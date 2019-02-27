EXCLUSIVE: Odette Annable (Supergirl) is set as the female lead, Eve, in Fox’s single-camera comedy pilot Adam & Eve, based on the French-Canadian format. In addition, prolific single-camera comedy helmer Claire Scanlon has been tapped to direct the pilot, from writer Jon Beckerman, original series producers Avanti Groupe and 20th Century Fox TV.

Courtesy of UTA

Written by Beckerman, Adam & Eve follows one couple, Adam and Eve (Annable) at three stages of their relationship — young and passionate, middle-aged with kids, and navigating retirement. It’s a comedy about the big questions: What makes a marriage last? Do people ever really change? And, after 40 years together, why can’t we pick a place for dinner without it turning into a whole, you know, “thing?

Beckerman executive produces with Avanti Group’s Claude Meunier and Luc Wiseman.

Annable played Reign/Sam on the third season on the CW’s Supergirl and most recently starred with her husband, Dave Annable on Freeform’s holiday movie No Sleep ‘Till Christmas. Her other TV series credits include Pure Genius, The Astronaut Wives Club and The Grinder. She is repped by UTA, Untitled and Morris Yorn.

Scanlon’s recent episodic directing credits include Black-ish, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Fresh Off the Boat and The Good Place, among others. She also helmed the first episode of Lifetime’s upcoming series American Princess and the 2016 NBC Matt Hubbard/Mike Schur comedy pilot. She is repped by UTA and 3 Arts.