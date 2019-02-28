Filmmaker Nzingha Stewart has been tapped to direct Life in Motion: An Unlikely Ballerina, the New Line biopic about Misty Copeland, the first African American woman to be promoted to principal dancer with the prestigious American Ballet Theatre. Michelle Rosenfarb is writing the screenplay based on Copeland’s bestselling novel. The story chronicles her humble beginnings in San Pedro, CA and her ascension to the pinnacle of ballet. Adam Shankman and Jennifer Gibgot from Offspring Entertainment are producing the project with Philip Sandhaus. Stewart, whose directed episodes for many of the Shondaland shows including Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder, Station 19, and The Catch, is currently in production on the Netflix original film, Tall Girl. THR was first to report this news.