EXCLUSIVE: Syfy has opted not to renew Nightflyers for a second season. A rep for the network confirmed to Deadline that Syfy would not be picking up additional episodes of the high-profile space horror drama based on the novella by George R.R. Martin.

Nighflyers, which went straight-to-series after Netflix came on board as co-producer/international distributor alongside UCP, had a multi-platform rollout in December, with all 10 episodes debuting across all Syfy platforms timed to the beginning of the linear telecast.

The series’ linear ratings were pretty modest despite stunts that included telecasts with limited commercial interruption across all platforms and weekend marathons giving fans an additional opportunity to catch up on the series.

Nightflyers had been conceived as an ongoing series but I hear that following its freshman season run, Syfy brass concluded that it was better off as a one-off limited series. The options on the cast were let to expire, and one of the stars, David Ajala, was just cast as a lead in the CBS pilot Under the Bridge.

Set in the year 2093, Nightflyers, based on Martin’s novella, followed a team of scientists aboard The Nightflyer, the most advanced ship ever built, as they embark on a journey to find other life forms. Their mission takes them to the edge of the solar system, and to the edge of insanity, as they realize true horror isn’t waiting for them in outer space—it’s already on their ship. Eoin Macken, Ajala, Gretchen Mol, Jodie Turner-Smith, Angus Sampson, Sam Strike, Maya Eshet, and Brían F. O’Byrne starred.

Nightflyers was produced by UCP and co-produced by Netflix. Jeff Buhler wrote the adaptation for television and was the showrunner and executive producer, alongside Martin, Gene Klein, David Bartis and Doug Liman of Hypnotic who also executive produced. Brian Nelson, Mike Cahill and Andrew McCarthy serves as executive producers. Alison Rosenzweig and Michael Gaeta of Gaeta Rosenzweig Films; and Lloyd Ivan Miller and Alice P. Neuhauser of Lloyd Ivan Miller Productions also served as executive producers.