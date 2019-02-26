Nicollette Sheridan’s reign as Alexis Carrington has come to an end. She is exiting The CW’s Dynasty as the fashionably scheming character. The role might be recast, but it’s still to be determined.

“Nicollette Sheridan will be leaving DYNASTY in order to focus on some personal family responsibilities,” said CBS Television Studios and the CW in a statement obtained by Deadline. “She was a valuable asset to the show and we wish her continued success in the future.”

Sheridan first appeared as Alexis halfway during the show’s first season and her final appearance will be in March. Her exit follows Nathalie Kelley who played Cristal Flores Carrington who left in season one and was recast with Ana Brenda Contreras. James Mackay, who played Steven Carrington, also left the drama late last year.

The original Alexis was played by the one and only Joan Collins who made the character an icon. Prior to Sheridan’s role as Alexis, she was on ABC’s wildly popular Desperate Housewives for five seasons. Sheridan claimed that Desperate Housewives creator and EP Marc Cherry had intentionally struck her on set in 2008 while the two were disagreeing over a scene. She exited the series and was embroiled in a legal battle which was tossed in 2017.

TVLine was the first to report this news.