EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films has boarded world sales rights to horror-thriller Color Out Of Space, starring Nicolas Cage and based on the H.P. Lovecraft novella. Also starring are Joely Richardson, Tommy Chong, Elliot Knight, Julian Hilliard and Q’Orianka Kilcher.

Currently in production, the film is being directed by Richard Stanley, his first feature in over 20 years, and is produced by SpectreVision’s Daniel Noah, Josh C. Waller, Lisa Whalen and Elijah Wood. Executive producers are Timur Bekbosunov, Johnny Chang, Emma Lee and Peter Wong for ACE Pictures, which is also financing. Stacy Jorgensen will executive produce for SpectreVision. XYZ will be selling at next week’s EFM.

The film marks a reteam for Cage with SpectreVision and XYZ after last year’s revenge thriller Mandy, which originally premiered at Sundance 2018 and went on to Director’s Fortnight at Cannes.

Color Out Of Space tells the story of the Gardners, a family which moves to a remote farmstead in rural New England to escape the hustle of the 21st century. They are busy adapting to their new life when a meteorite crashes into their front yard. The mysterious aerolite seems to melt into the earth, infecting both the land and the properties of space-time with a strange, otherworldly color. To their horror, the Gardner family discover that this alien force is gradually mutating every life form that it touches…including them.

South African filmmaker Richard Stanley started career with back-to-back cult horror movies, Hardware and Dust Devil, before being released from the ill-feted 1996 production of The Island Of Dr Moreau with Marlon Brando.

XYZ’s EFM slate will also include Stowaway with Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette, Synchronic starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan, Prisoners Of The Ghostland with starring Nicolas Cage, and The East starring Marwan Kenzari and Martijn Lakemeier.