Nickelodeon and Netflix have set a deal for Nickelodeon Studios to produce two original, animated feature films: The Loud House and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The films are based on Nickelodeon properties but do not involve the TV series, Viacom said. The company announced the deal during its first-quarter earnings call with Wall Street analysts.

“The Loud House”

“This partnership with Netflix is part of Nickelodeon and Viacom’s broader efforts to tap into Nickelodeon’s library of culturally resonant properties and produce new content for third-party digital and linear platforms,” Viacom CEO Bob Bakish said during the call.

This deal follows Nickelodeon’s partnership with Netflix on Pinky Malinky, which premiered on the streaming service in 2018, as well as a new live-action series Avatar: The Last Airbender, which starts production this year.

Apart from the new Nickelodeon feature projects, Viacom’s Paramount Pictures division has also become more and more involved with Netflix on various fronts. Its produces high-profile series like 13 Reasons Why and The Haunting of Hill House, which are licensed to Netflix. The film studio last year set an overall deal with Netflix, which took root in the studio’s sale of Cloverfield Paradox to the streaming giant. Upcoming projects under the Netflix arrangement include To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before 2.

Nickelodeon Studios is a new asset under the kids and family brand’s umbrella. Brian Robbins took the helm of Nick late last year after longtime chief Cyma Zarghami exited the company. The fortunes of Nickelodeon will help shape Viacom’s future, executives acknowledged on the earnings call. They predicted growth in the second half of fiscal 2019 under Robbins and his rebooted team.