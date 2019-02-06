Recording artist and actor Nick Jonas is set to reprise his role as Alex in the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle follow-up from Sony Pictures. Jonas is returning alongside Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan as well as director Jake Kasdan.

Jonas’ Alex/Jefferson “Seaplane” McDonough, was the fifth player discovered in the game. He is a young aircraft pilot who had been stuck in Jumanji for 20 years.

Also set to come back are the four avatar-transforming teens — Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, Alex Wolff. In addition, as previously reported, Awkwafina is in final negotiations for a significant role, while Danny DeVito and Danny Glover have officially signed on to join the cast.

The studio is remaining tight-lipped on the plot to the sequel, which is slated to be released in theaters Dec. 13. Kasdan co-wrote the screenplay with Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Kasdan, Matt Tolmach, and Seven Bucks execs Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia are producing the project.

Jonas, repped by y WME, Philymack Management, and Schreck, Rose, Dapello, most recently completed production on Roland Emmerich’s Midway as well as the Doug Liman-directed post-apocalyptic thriller, Chaos Walking, at Lionsgate.