Luna Lauren Velez, one of the core cast members of the original 1990s Dick Wolf cop drama New York Undercover, is set to reprise her role as Nina Moreno in the series reboot, which has a pilot order at ABC. The project hails from Wolf, Hand of God creator Ben Watkins and director Anthony Hemingway.

Velez is joining another returnee, Malik Yoba, who will again play J.C. Williams like in the original series. In the follow-up, Williams is now overseeing the NYC’s Fourth Precinct and the next generation of detectives. As for Moreno, she has retired as a detective but still has ties to the unit.

The original series starred Yoba and Michael DeLorenzo as undercover detectives, marking the first police drama on U.S. television to feature two people of color in starring roles. The reboot picks up 20 years after and will follow detectives Nat Gilmore and Melissa Ortiz as they investigate the city’s most dangerous criminals from Harlem to Battery Park.

Wolf, Watkins and Hemingway executive produce with Wolf Films’ Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski. The project is produced by Wolf Films, Universal TV where the company is based, and ABC Studios. The pilot will begin filming in early March in New York.

Velez appeared in Season 3 and Season 4 of ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder and has TV credits including HBO’s Oz and seven seasons on Showtime’s Dexter. She was also the voice of Miles Morales’ mom in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which just won the Animated Feature Oscar on Sunday. She’s next up in the sequel to Shaft, starring opposite Samuel L. Jackson, and her film credits include The First Purge and America Adrift.

