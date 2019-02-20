12 Years A Slave and Bohemian Rhapsody outfit New Regency today formally launched international TV outpost New Regency Television International, with former Scott Free UK managing director Ed Rubin at the helm.

Based out of London, the division will be charged with producing TV content for the international marketplace. Rubin, as head of the new unit, will focus on developing high-end scripted content, and the office will fund and develop projects from the ground up as well as seek production partnerships.

Former Ink Factory Head of Content Emma Broughton is joining the company as Head of Scripted. As we reported back in October, New Regency set up its London office with the hire of former Lionsgate exec Charlotte Thorp to sell New Regency’s film titles.

“As we continue to explore various formats and distribution platforms for our deep library along with newly produced product, our direct expansion into international television production is the next strategic step,” said Yariv Milchan, chairman of New Regency, “We are excited to be able to hit the ground running by tapping the expertise, relationships and track record of Ed, who understands New Regency’s commitment to high-quality talent and partnerships.”

The firm is the latest U.S. film and TV operation to grow their UK production footprint following similar moves by Steve Golin’s Anonymous Content and Endeavor Content’s investment in UK production company Ray Pictures.

“New Regency’s brand and output speaks for itself. There are few companies who consistently command both mainstream appeal and true authorship, so I couldn’t be more excited to be there at the start of New Regency Television International and bring that same world class stamp of quality and ambition to TV drama,” added Rubin. “It’s thrilling to have the opportunity to build a slate of striking & wide-ranging projects and to create a home for the most original and exciting storytellers from around the world.”

Former Scott Free and Origin Pictures exec Rubin was a producer on the 2011 ghost story The Awakening, Helen Mirren-starrer Woman In Gold, and Ritesh Batra’s The Sense of an Ending. TV credits include The Crimson Petal & The White and Death Comes to Pemberley.

At The Ink Factory, Broughton set up the ongoing development across the John Le Carré canon and Roald Dahl’s Tales of the Unexpected for TV. She previously worked at BBC Drama Production, BBC Films and BBC Worldwide.

New Regency’s recent productions include box office sensation Bohemian Rhapsody and Widows. Upcoming pics include James Gray’s Ad Astra, starring Brad Pitt, Ruth Negga, Tommy Lee Jones and Donald Sutherland, as well as Greta Gerwig’s Little Women starring Meryl Streep, Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Laura Dern and Timothée Chalamet.