EXCLUSIVE: New Line has hired scribe Yulin Kuang to pen Jade Palace.

New Line

The comedy follows a young professional Asian American woman who moves back to New Jersey to help her father manage the family Chinese restaurant she has spent her life running away from.

Kuang, who is repped by UTA, was recently the showrunner on the Streamy-Award winning series, I Ship It, and also created two YouTube channel series, YulinisWorking and Shipwrecked Comedy, as well as short films The Perils of Growing Up Flat-Chested and Angie + Zahra.

New Line has a history of comedies in the multi-cultural space including the upcoming Shaft, and recent titles such as Central Intelligence and Barbershop: The Next Cut, as well as the Rush Hour, Harold & Kumar and Friday franchises.

New Line’s parent studio Warner Bros. saw phenomenal success from Crazy Rich Asians last year, which resuscitated the romantic comedy genre with $238.5M at the worldwide box office as well as two Golden Globe nominations including Best Comedy/Musical and Best Actress (Constance Wu) in addition to a SAG cast ensemble nomination.