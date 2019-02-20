As Hollywood inches closer to the Academy Awards, everyone is buzzing about who should and will win an Oscar. That said, New Hollywood Podcast hosts Dino-Ray Ramos and Amanda N’Duka as well as producer David Janove had a conversation about this year’s nominees and who we would want to win on Sunday evening.

We agreed on some of the nominated films and had differing opinions on others. (For example, Amanda loves A Star Is Born…Dino, not so much.) And since this is the New Hollywood Podcast, we looked at the inclusiveness of this year’s nominations — which is probably one of the most diverse since the days of #OscarsSoWhite. The presence of movies like Black Panther, Roma and BlacKkKlansman is a breath of fresh air, though we address why some movies were nowhere to be found on the nomination list (Michelle Yeoh for Crazy Rich Asians?)

We also found that the Oscar race for women in the acting categories (specifically supporting) is probably the most exciting considering the talent (we are definitely rooting for Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk). However, when it came to directing and writing, there was little to no women represented…and we tackle that issue as well.

Listen to the episode below: