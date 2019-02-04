NBC has renewed breakout drama series New Amsterdam for a second season. The pickup comes amid strong ratings for the medical drama from Universal TV, one of two hot newcomers at the network this fall.

There’s no decision yet on the other, Manifest, from Warner Bros TV, which posted the biggest premiere numbers but has declined some since.

New Amsterdam is averaging a 2.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 11.9 million viewers overall in Live+7 Nielsens, making it the second highest-rated new scripted series of the season in the 18-49 ratings demo behind only Manifest. In Live+Same Day, New Amsterdam tops its Tuesday 10 PM ET time slot versus regular broadcast competition, prevailing with 12 of 12 originals to date. The series also is one of the most time-shifted shows on TV, adding 5.3 million viewers from L+SD to L+7, the season’s fourth-biggest lift on all of cable or broadcast, according to the network and Nielsen.

“We’ve been so excited to see how much audiences have embraced Dr. Max Goodwin and all the characters that make New Amsterdam such an incredibly compelling medical series,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents, Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment. “Congratulations to David Schulner, Peter Horton, our writers and an amazing cast and crew who have brought these stories to life.”

Starring Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine, New Amsterdam is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer’s memoir Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital and his 15 years as medical director at the hospital.

Schulner writes and executive produces. Horton also executive produces. Manheimer produces. Kate Dennis directed and executive produced the pilot.

New Amsterdam is produced by Universal TV, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah.