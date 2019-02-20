Broadway’s Network starring Bryan Cranston as newsman on the verge of a nervous breakdown Howard Beale has extended its run for the second and final time: The play will now run through Saturday, June 8 at the Belasco Theatre.

The limited engagement, which opened Dec. 6, had initially been set to close March 17, then extended to April 28. Producers of the Ivo van Hove-directed play say the latest extension will be the final one.

In addition to Cranston, Network, based on the 1976 Sidney Lumet film, co-stars Tony Goldwyn and Tatiana Maslany. The original Paddy Chayefsky script was adapted by Lee Hall for the stage version.

Tickets for the June 8 extension go on sale today.