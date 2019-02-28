Idris Elba is turning the tables and trying to get his life together in the new Netflix comedy series Turn Up Charlie.

Netflix released the trailer today for the upcoming series about a struggling DJ and perennial bachelor, played by Elba, who has one last chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a “manny” to his famous best friend’s precocious young daughter, Gabby (Frankie Hervey). The little girl is wise beyond her years, but she’s been neglected by her career driven parents and likes to pushes boundaries. Piper Perabo and JJ Feild co-star.

The series is created by Elba and Gary Reich, who will serve as executive producers along with Tristram Shapeero. Shapeero will also direct the series with Matt Lipsey. Martin Joyce and Ana Garanito are co-executive producers. The series is co-produced by Reich’s Brown Eyed Boy Productions and Elba’s Green Door Pictures.

All eight episodes of Season 1 will premiere globally on Netflix on March 15.

The trailer can be viewed here.