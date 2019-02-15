Netflix is getting set to explore the origins of the battle between Autobots and Decepticons. The streamer is teaming with Hasbro and Rooster Teeth on War for Cybertron, an original animated series from the Transformers universe that will premiere worldwide next year.

Produced by Rooster Teeth with Polygon Pictures serving as the animation studio, the series “will explore the expansive universe of Cybertron in a way that audiences have never seen before,” said John Derderian, Director of Anime for Netflix.

Transformers veteran FJ DeSanto — who has worked on the franchise’s animated web series Titans Return and Power of the Primes — will be the showrunner on War for Cybertron, which promises a new animation look and style. Contributing writers include George Krstic, Gavin Hignight and Brandon Easton; the latter two also have worked on animated series in the Transformers universe.

“We’re thrilled to work with Rooster Teeth’s new premium studio division to bring an all-new Transformers fan-oriented series to Netflix,” said Tom Warner, SVP for the Transformers franchise at Hasbro. “Transformers has a rich history of great storytelling and War for Cybertron is an exciting new chapter in the Transformers Universe ”

