Netflix has obtained global distribution rights, excluding China, to The Red Sea Diving Resort, the Chris Evans-starring biopic from writer/director Gideon Raff and BRON Studios. The film, which Netflix will release later this year, is based on one of the most remarkable rescue missions in history.

It follows a group of Mossad agents and Ethiopians who in the early ’80s used a deserted holiday retreat in Sudan as a front to smuggle thousands of refugees to Israel. Chris Evans plays Ari Kidron, the Mossad agent who leads the mission together with courageous local Kabede Bimro, played by Michael Kenneth Williams.

Haley Bennett, Alessandro Nivola, Michael Kenneth Williams, Michiel Huisman with Greg Kinnear and Sir Ben Kingsley co-star.

It was previously reported that STXinternational had the UK and Ireland distribution rights but that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.

Raff produced the pic, via G. Raff Productions, along with Aaron L. Gilbert of BRON and Emjag’s Alexandra Milchan. Jason Cloth of Creative Wealth Media served as executive producer.