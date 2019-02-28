The Baby-Sitters Club is back with Netflix ordering a 10-part series based on Ann M. Martin’s best-selling book series.

The SVOD service has ordered a live-action series that will follow that will follow the friendship and babysitting adventures of five best friends in Stoneybrook, CT.

The family series is being produced by The Chronicles of Narnia producer Walden Media and Escape at Dannemora producer Michael De Luca, who will executive produce alongside Lucy Kitada. Glow’s Rachel Shukert will act as showrunner, while Broad City’s Lucia Aniello will direct and exec produce. Martin and Walden Media’s Naia Cucukov will produce.

Storylines of the episodic half-hour will focus on the entrepreneurial girls’ ventures and friendships, maneuvering the launch and success of their business while staving off competition and overcoming various growing pains along the way. Episodes will broach topics from the books such as racism, divorce and belonging while continuing to push the bar and explore relevant issues facing modern day teens.

Martin’s books previously were adapted for a 1990 HBO series produced by Scholastic Corporation.

“I’m amazed that there are so many passionate fans of The Baby-Sitters Club after all these years,” Martin said, “and I’m honored to continue to hear from readers — now grown, who have become writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers — who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her friends. So I’m very excited about the forthcoming series on Netflix, which I hope will inspire a new generation of readers and leaders everywhere.”

Said Frank Smith, president and CEO of Walden Media: “For generations, young people have been captivated and inspired by the enterprising young women of The Baby-Sitters Club. Bringing this iconic series to life comes at a pivotal moment in Walden’s expansion into scripted televised content.”

Added Melissa Cobb, VP Kids & Family at Netflix: “The themes of The Baby-Sitters Club still resonate 30 years after the original book series was released, and there has never been a more opportune time to tell an aspirational story about empowering young female entrepreneurs. Together with Ann M. Martin and the team at Walden Media, our ambition is to contemporize the storylines and adventures of this iconic group of girlfriends to reflect modern-day issues.”