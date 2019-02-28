EXCLUSIVE: In competitive bidding, Netflix and Sugar23 landed feature rights to Erica Katz’s upcoming book The Boys’ Club. Sugar23’s Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta will develop a film based on a book that will be published by the HarperCollins imprint Harper in summer 2020.

The Boys’ Club follows first-year female associate Alex Vogel as she navigates her way through a top Manhattan law firm. She quickly becomes seduced by the allure of NYC high-life that is offered by big paychecks and elite status, while having to confront the limitation of male privilege that is still very much alive in 2019. The novel will be published in the UK by the Orion/Hachette imprint Trapeze.

Sugar23, hatched by Spotlight producer Sugar, has its first-look feature deal at Netflix, where he is producing The Laundromat, the Panama Papers exposé drama that Steven Soderbergh is directing with a cast that includes Gary Oldman, Meryl Streep and Antonio Banderas. Sugar23 just set at Netflix an adaptation of Dr. Rapp, based on an Atlantic Magazine article about a 63-year-old doctor turned freestyle rapper, and the Joe Hill short story Faun.

Katz is represented by Paradigm and Allison Hunter at Janklow & Nesbit Associates.