Sex Education is coming back for another session after Netflix ordered a second season of the Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield-fronted comedy drama.

The SVOD service has renewed the Eleven Film-produced series for a second, eight-part run, set at Moordale High School. This comes after Netflix revealed that the show was watched by over 40M households within its first four weeks – one of the first ratings revelations given out by the normally secretive platform.

Anderson, Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Tanya Reynolds and Patricia Allison are all set to reprise their roles as production on season two is set to begin this spring in the UK.

Creator Laurie Nunn will continue to exec produce alongside Eleven’s Jamie Campbell and Ben Taylor, who served as a director on season one with Kate Herron. Sian Robins-Grace co-exec produces.

Nunn said, “The reception to season one has been so exciting. Seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible. I’m hugely grateful to every person that has taken the time to watch the series, and I can’t wait to continue this amazing journey.”

“Laurie Nunn has captured the awkward teenage experience with a lot of heart and humor in Sex Education,” added Cindy Holland, Vice President of Original Content, Netflix. “Along with the Eleven team and executive producer and director Ben Taylor, she’s created a universally relatable series that has resonated with our members around the world.”