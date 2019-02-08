EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones lynchpin Peter Dinklage, Netflix, Matt Reeves (Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes) and publisher-producer Boom! Studios are teaming up on a feature version of Boom!’s post-apocalyptic graphic novel Last Sons Of America by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Matthew Dow Smith.

Dinklage will star in the film set in a not too distant future where Americans are no longer able to conceive and children have become a valuable commodity around the globe. In this world, brothers Jackie and Julian (Dinklage) operate as adoption agents in Colombia, securing deals with families willing to give their children up for a presumably better life in America. When the brothers suddenly find themselves with their backs against the wall, Jackie makes a grave mistake that sends them spiralling into a dark mystery at the root of their world’s status quo.

James White filmmaker Josh Mond will direct and is adapting. Additional casting is in discussion. Producing are Reeves and Adam Kassan for 6th & Idaho, Dinklage and David Ginsberg for Estuary Films, and Ross Richie and Stephen Christy for Boom!

Reeves’ 6th and Idaho bought the rights from Boom! and it seems like prime territory for the Cloverfield and Let Me In director. Executive producers are 6th & Idaho’s Rafi Crohn and Boom!’s Adam Yoelin.

6th & Idaho and Boom! are currently in pre-production on Mouse Guard for Fox, where Boom! has a first look deal. Reeves has a first look with Netflix for his production outfit 6th & Idaho.