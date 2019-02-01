Netflix has ordered 20 episodes of Team Kaylie, a new live action comedy series led by actress-singer Bryana Salaz (Best Friends Whenever, The Voice), from Tracy Bitterolf (Emma Approved), and Pamela Eells O’Connell (Jessie Bunk’d), and her Bon Mot Productions. Production has begun on the series, which is directed by Bob Koherr (The Conners, Jessie).

Created by Bitterolf and developed and executive produced by O’Connell who also serves as showrunner, Team Kaylie stars Salaz as Kaylie Konrad, a rich, 19-year-old selfie obsessed celebrity who receives a community service court order to lead the wilderness club at an inner city middle school. When she is forced outside of her comfort zone in every possible way, she proves to her followers, the kids, and herself that she is more than just the pretty face her domineering mom-ager has always prized.

Netflix

Over the course of the series, Kaylie and her Wilderness Club members will come together to find common ground: they’re all a little lost; they’re all looking desperately for a roadmap through life. And they will find that the only way to come out safely on the other side is to find some good friends to stick it out with.

Rounding out the cast are Alison Fernandez (Once Upon a Time) as Amber, a tough, impulsive, and street smart student leader of the Wilderness Club, who is less than thrilled by Kaylie’s presence; Symera Jackson (Disney Channel’s Sydney To The Max) as Jackie, a straight A-student and rule follower who lives to people please and get into an Ivy League college; Elie Samouhi (Bizaardvark) as Chewy, a bumbling class clown who stumbles to the beat of his own drum; Kai Calhoun as Ray Ray, a pop-culture vulture who is fabulous, and he knows it. He worships Kaylie almost as much as her wardrobe; Eliza Pryor (Alexa & Katie) as Valeria, a would-be witch whose spells are almost as bad as her people skills.

“I set out to make a show that I would have wanted to watch when I was eight years old,” said Bitterolf. “I ended up with a show that I want to watch as an adult, too, which means Team Kaylie is for kids and adults alike, or that I haven’t matured at all. Either way, I’m thrilled to be in business with Netflix at a time when they are so committed to making compelling content that resonates with kids and family audiences.”

Bitterolf won an Emmy for writing and producing the modern day Jane Austen web-series Emma Approved. She has developed for Disney Channel and was a staff writer on Bizaardvark. She also co-created the hit web series The Wing Girls and co-authored the book How To Get Out of The Friend Zone for Chronicle Books. Prior to her work in scripted television, she worked as a reality show producer on The Bachelor and Girls Next Door. She is repped by Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson.

O’Connell began her career as a story editor on Family Matters with her partner, Sally Lapiduss. They went on to co-executive produce Mad About You, The Nanny, and Ellen. O’Connell went on to executive produce Married with Children, Rude Awakening, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, and The Suite Life on Deck for the Disney Channel. Most recently, she created Jessie and Bunk’d, also for Disney. She is repped by Paradigm.

Salaz is repped by The Osbrink Agency, Rare Global and SGSBC.