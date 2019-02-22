Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of Firefly Lane, a drama series based on the bestselling novel by Kristin Hannah, from Maggie Friedman (No Tomorrow).

MacMillan/Netflix

Written and executive produced by Friedman, who also serves as showrunner, Firefly Lane centers on Kate and Tully, who meet as young girls and become inseparable best friends throughout thirty years of ups and downs, successes and failures, depression and disappointments. When an unthinkable betrayal breaks them apart, the two women go their separate ways and it’s unclear whether they will ever be able to reconcile.

Friedman executive produces with Stephanie Germain. Hannah is co-executive producer.

Friedman also has Maybe You Should Talk To Someone, a drama series project based on writer and therapist Lori Gottlieb’s upcoming memoir, with Eva Longoria and 20th Century Fox TV producing, set up at ABC with a script commitment plus penalty. Friedman recently served as executive producer on the CW’s No Tomorrow. She previously created and executive produced Eastwick and Witches of East End. She is with CAA, Ensemble Entertainment, and attorney Joel McKuin.

Hannah is the author of more than 20 novels published in 43 languages, including the international blockbusters, The Nightingale and The Great Alone. Both are currently in production at TriStar Pictures with Michelle MacLaren set to direct The Nightingale.